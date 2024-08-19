Aamir Jamal, the talented Pakistani pacer, has been ruled out of a two-Test series against Bangladesh. He has been released from the Pakistan squad just two days before the first Test is to begin. Aamir Jamal was initially chosen to Pakistan’s Test squad for the home series against Bangladesh, but he is awaiting a fitness test.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to put Aamir Jamal’s long-term fitness over his participation in the next two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home. Actually, the excellent pacer has been recovering from a back injury acquired during his county stay earlier this year.

His involvement in the Pakistan-Bangladesh Test series was widely anticipated by both team management and fans, but his continued rehabilitation has forced the PCB to make a difficult decision. The PCB recommended Aamir Jamal to work on his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

Aamir Jamal’s future is in danger after being released by Pakistan from the Test squad

The decision to release Aamir Jamal has raised questions about his future possibilities. Despite the importance of the series for Pakistan, the PCB has taken a risk by benching one of its most promising fast bowlers to allow him to fully heal at the NCA and return to full fitness.

The Cricket Pakistan report stated: “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to give Aamir the necessary time to regain full fitness, prioritizing his long-term health over immediate participation.”

Aamir’s absence will surely disrupt Pakistan’s plans as they prepare for the two-match Test series opening against Bangladesh on August 21 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The second and final Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will take place at the same venue in Rawalpindi on August 30.

Apart from Jamal, Pakistan had earlier released wrist spinner Abrar Ahmed and batter Kamran Ghulam from the Test squad as well.

The PCB had previously removed top spinner Abrar Ahmed from the Test squad, with the board stating he would miss the opening Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Apart from the wrist spinner, uncapped top-order batsman Kamran Ghulam has also been dropped from Pakistan’s Test team.

According to an official statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board, Abrar will now represent the Pakistan Shaheens in the second four-day encounter against Bangladesh ‘A’, which begins on Tuesday, August 20 at the Islamabad Club.

However, Abrar will play in the second Test against Bangladesh, as the decision was made solely to give the spinner adequate game time. Ghulam, 28, will replace Saud Shakeel as Pakistan A captain in the second four-day match against Bangladesh A.

Pakistan’s squad for Bangladesh Tests: Shan Masood (C), Saud Shakeel (VC), Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

