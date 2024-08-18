Bangladesh is set to lose the hosting rights for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 after the governments of India, Australia, New Zealand, and England issued travel advisories amidst political unrest in the country.

The T20 World Cup 2024 was slated to take place in Bangladesh from October 3 to 20. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is exploring a venue change owing to political upheaval in Bangladesh. The protests escalated into violence, resulting in hundreds of deaths and curfews throughout the country.

India, Australia, England, and New Zealand issued travel advisories following a major student-led protest that forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign.

“Being the host nation, we are regularly communicating with the ICC [International Cricket Council] regarding this issue, and even in our last communication yesterday [Friday], they expressed concern over the travel advisories from four participating nations,” said a BCB official to DailyStar.

Bangladesh may struggle to host a major event with ten international teams unless the country’s status substantially improves.

There Is No Chance For Us To Host T20 World Cup 2024- Bangladesh Cricket Official

Bangladesh’s chances of hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup in October are dependent on the lifting of travel recommendations from the four countries. A Bangladesh Cricket Board official stated that both participating teams and the International Cricket Council are concerned about the country’s continued political instability.

Bangladesh will most likely lose the opportunity to host the Women’s T20 World Cup if these countries do not rescind their travel recommendations. The insider stressed that the ICC is concerned about the financial implications and may decide to relocate the event if security worries continue.

“See, if these countries don’t withdraw their travel advisories, there is no chance for us to host this event. While Australia initially advised reconsidering travel plans to Bangladesh, it now suggests ‘do not travel to Bangladesh.’ So, you can understand the situation.

Time is running out, and the ICC will not wait long because there is a huge risk of financial setbacks if we ultimately fail to host the tournament due to security reasons,” the BCB official added.

Zimbabwe has emerged as one of two contenders to host the event, which is set to begin on October 3. Following India’s decision to withdraw, the UAE is being explored as an alternative.

A final decision is expected to be made by the ICC board on August 20.

