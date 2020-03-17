Abdul Razzaq Boasts Pakistan Needs a Coach Like Him 

Abdul Razzaq was an important part of Pakistan national cricket team which won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2009 final against Sri Lanka played at Lord’s. The 40-year-old made his debut in the year 1996 in an ODI against Zimbabwe.

Razzaq was last seen playing an international game in 2013 during a T20I game against South Africa while his last ODI appearance had come way back in 2011 against Sri Lanka. His last Test appearance came against the West Indies, in the year 2006.

However, he was playing the domestic circuit and eventually retired from all forms of the game in 2016.

Abdul Razzaq boasts about his performances for Pakistan:

Abdul Razzaq played across formats for Pakistan and was known for his brutal hitting lower-down the order. He recently hit the headlines when he said one cannot place Virat Kohli in the same category as Sachin Tendulkar. The former all-rounder also came under fire after passing an infamous remark on Jasprit Bumrah by calling him a ‘baby bowler’.

Former Pakistan all-rounder is well aware of the fact that his country is lacking pinch hitters in the T20I side. He has expressed his interest work with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and find a valuable hitter for the side.

Razzaq, who used to be a very good striker of the ball firmly believes that if he is given an opportunity, he can turn Pakistan into a formidable force. Razzaq also added West Indies’ Daren Sammy has picked up the tricks of the trade by watching him play.

Abdul Razzaq ready for an opportunity to work for Pakistan as a coach:

“If I get an opportunity from the PCB then I am ready to take it. The plus point of having an all-rounder as a coach is that he can coach both bowlers and batsmen. Darren Sammy has also said that he learned cricket while watching me (Abdul Razzaq). If he can learn through watching my game then if I coach players then I hope good results will come,” Razzaq told reporters here at the National Stadium.

Abdul Razzaq featured in 46 Tests and 265 ODIs for Pakistan and was known for his all-round performance. He has three Test and ODI hundreds to his name along with 100 wickets in Tests and 269 wickets in ODIs.