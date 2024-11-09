The schedule of the Men’s under-19 Asia Cup 2024 has been disclosed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) as the event will begin on November 29 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), across Sharjah and Dubai. The defending champion of the competition, Bangladesh, will kick off the tournament with their clash against Afghanistan.

The last edition of the Men’s U-19 Asia Cup in 2023 was played in Dubai, where the Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby-led side got the better of the host UAE in the final of the event with a margin of 195 runs. The winning side put on a huge score of 282 runs in 50 overs, thanks to the century from wicket-keeper opening batter Ashiqur Rahman.

The UAE side was never in the chase, as they were folded up for just 87 runs due to the two three-wicket hauls from Maruf Mridha and Rohanat Doullah Borson. India, under the captaincy of Uday Saharan, lost the semi-final of the event at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai.

Also Read: Greg Chappell Dissects India’s Preparation For BGT 2024-25!! Points Weakness Of Virat Kohli

The Blue Brigade will open its u-19 Asia Cup campaign over the arch-rivals Pakistan on November 30. The Green Brigade also lost their semi-final clash against the UAE side by a small margin of 11 runs, as they were bundled out for 182 in the chase of 194.

Dubai to host the final of the Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2024

The competition will consist of five full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC), namely India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The top three teams from the Men’s U-19 Premier Cup 2023 are Nepal, Japan, and UAE.

This will be the 11th edition of the U-19 Asia Cup 2023, with the first being played in Bangladesh in 1989. All the last three editions of the competition have taken place in the UAE.

Eight teams in the event, just like its previous edition, have been distributed into two groups of four sides, with each of them comprising two full members of the ICC. Every matchday will have one game from each group, with the top two teams qualifying for the semifinal, which is scheduled to be played on December 06.

The final of the competition will be played on December 08 at the Dubai International Stadium. India has been the most dominant team in the history of the U-19 Men’s Asia Cup, earning eight of the ten titles. From its maiden edition in 1989, the Blue Brigade won the trophy on four successive occasions till 2016, before Afghanistan blew away Pakistan in 2017.

The trophy was shared in 2012 between Pakistan and India, who later made another hat-trick of the trophies between 2018 and 2021. The star of their last campaign, Musheer Khan, isn’t qualified to take part in this edition of the tournament.

Also Read: South Africa Distracted With IPL 2025 Mega Auction? Aiden Markram Makes Surprising Statement

Dubai has always been one of the familiar conditions for the Blue Brigade, who had won its last U-19 Asia Cup at the same venue three years ago, as they will try to take some lessons from the previous edition to go the distance this time around.

U-19 Men’s Asia Cup 2024 Full Schedule