The former top-order batter of Australia, Greg Chappell, has displayed his excitement for the upcoming five-match Test series in Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. He addresses that Virat Kohli will be hungry going for the huge occasion. India is coming on the back of the rarest clean sweep at home against New Zealand by a 0-3 margin.

Virat collected just 93 runs in six innings at an average of 15.5 with the help of one half-century against the Kiwis, while he suffered the same issue against the Bangladesh side in familiar conditions. However, his record of 1352 runs at an average of over 50 down under will encourage him of good memories.

Writing his column for the Sydney Morning Herald, Greg Chappell pointed out that the aggressive mindset of the batter worked against his patience and focus in the longest format of the game.

“For Kohli, the task is one of rejuvenation, known for his unmatched intensity, passion, and high standards, Kohli’s recent travails will have annoyed him. The aggressive mindset that propelled him to greatness must now coexist with patience and focus. He enters this series hungry to reiterate his authority as India’s most formidable batsman of his generation.” The Adelaide-born penned down.

Along with the poster boy of Indian cricket, their Test captain Rohit Sharma has faced his struggles in the game. He managed only 91 runs in six innings at an average of around 15 against the Blackcaps, while his leadership skills were questioned for some of the defensive mindset.

There were portions during the three Tests, especially the second one in Pune, where the fielders were distributed near the rope, even against the new batters, making it easier for them to get settled.

“As this heavyweight clash approaches, each player will search for the mental state that fueled their peak performances. For Sharma, the challenge lies in balancing his aggressive instincts with the calculated caution that Test cricket demands.” Greg Chappell wrote in his column. “As captain, he must maintain his own form while shouldering the pressure of leadership – a delicate balance he’ll need to master if India is to thrive.”

Greg Chappell advises this to three veterans in BGT 2024-25

One of the biggest challenges for India in the upcoming series will be to find the weakness of Steve Smith, who has enjoyed scoring against them. The former captain has cracked 2042 runs in just 19 Tests at an average of 65.87 with the help of five half-centuries and nine centuries at a best score of 169 runs.

The 76-year-old veteran believes that the ‘Brandman’ of the new generation for Australia has decided to go back to his familiar position of number four after finding form tough in his brief stint as the opener.

“Smith’s challenge is distinct but no less demanding. His recent experimentation with different batting roles, including a stint as an opener, reflects his search for freshness and motivation.” Greg Chappell highlighted this in his column. “However, for this series, he has chosen to return to his favored No.4 spot, a place where he has consistently excelled. This decision shows his desire to lean on familiarity, even as he grapples with the reality of age.”

He finished by saying that these three veteran players of the teams will be needed to make a quick adaption like they used to do as the youngsters in the Test series.

“This series will likely be determined not by raw skill alone but by how these three veterans adapt to the physical and mental demands of Test cricket in the twilight of their careers. This series will be as much a battle of wits and endurance as it will be of skill, with each player needing to summon the drive and adaptability of their younger selves.” Greg Chappell concluded.