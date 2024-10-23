The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced a 19-member squad for the forthcoming ODI series against Bangladesh in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month. However, Ibrahim Zadran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will miss the three one-day internationals due to injuries.

Ibrahim Zadran is now recovering from ankle surgery performed in England, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman is healing from a right phalanx sprain. Sediqullah Atal, an uncapped batter, has been named to the squad in Zadran’s absence. However, Atal has appeared in six T20 internationals for Afghanistan.

Atal has been in superb form, hitting 230 runs from three innings at an average of 115 in the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup. Noor Ahmad, a left-arm wrist spinner, has returned to the squad after missing the recent ODI series against South Africa. The selectors chose the same roster from the previous series.

Ibrahim Zadran unavailable due to injury rehab; Noor Ahmad returns

Afghanistan’s Chief Selector, Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil, stated that Ibrahim Zadran is healing from recent ankle surgery. Sulimankhil further stated that Mujeeb Ur Rahman is unavailable owing to ongoing treatment. The head selector announced that Noor Ahmad has rejoined the squad.

“Ibrahim Zadran is currently undergoing rehabilitation and continues to recover from the surgery he recently had. Mujeeb Ur Rahman also remains unavailable due to ongoing treatment. However, Noor Ahmad is back in the squad, and we have included a promising top-order batter in Sediqullah Atal, who has impressed everyone with his consistent top performances,” Sulimankhil said.

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan congratulated the team on its success in white-ball cricket in 2024. He stated that ODI cricket is a focus as they prepare for the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Khan admitted that playing against Bangladesh will be difficult, but he is optimistic that the selected players will perform admirably.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh will play their maiden ODI match on November 6 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The final two matches will be held at the same location on November 9 and 11, respectively. Afghanistan has won six ODIs out of 16 against Bangladesh.

Afghanistan ODI Squad For Bangladesh Series:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.

