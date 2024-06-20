With the end of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America, Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in a three-match One Day International and T20I series each, starting from the last week of July. The series is scheduled to take place in India.

The Rashid Khan-led side has been going through a tremendous season in the 20-over tournament, where they have been qualified for the ‘super eight’ stage, on the back of three wins in four group games, against Uganda, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea (PNG), as their only defeat came against the West Indies team.

The all-round performance of the Afghanistan team with the bat and ball, along with showing great energy and athletics in the field have made them a serious contender, at least for the semi-final spot of the competition.

Afghanistan to resume hosting agreement with the BCCI

Bangladesh, on the other hand, has been in a powerful position in the ongoing tournament, where they have also made their way into the second round of the competition, on the back of their three wins- over Nepal, Netherlands, and Sri Lanka, while their only defeat came against South Africa, in a tense run-chase.

Their series with Afghanistan will compromise three ODIs and as many as T20Is, ranging between July 25 and August 06. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side is expected to arrive in Great Noida the venue for all the six games, via New Delhi on July 22, and will go through a couple of training sessions before featuring on the first game of the series.

All the 50-over games will take place with one-day ga between them, while the T20I series will be an evening affair under lights to invite the young locals and youngsters to enjoy the format, starting from August 2.

The Great Noida venue was once a home base for the Afghanistan team, who last hosted an international fixture on this ground back in March 2020, almost a handful of days ago before the whole planet went into lockdown mode due to COVID-19.

Since the Taliban took over the Afghanistan side back in August 2021, the Asian team has shifted their home base to the United Aran Emirates (UAE) mostly, having played their bilateral games among the three venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

However, since being in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) began their initiated discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and showed their wish to be back playing in this country again.

‘We have closely worked with the BCCI to resume our hosting agreement, making this series possible after a long break.’ The ACB CEO, Naseeb Khan expressed in an interview with Sportstar. ‘The BCCI has allotted us two grounds – one in Kanpur and the other in Greater Noida. Since we have played at Greater Noida in the past, we decided to host the series against Bangladesh there.’

In 2019, Afghanistan also hosted the Caribbean team in Lucknow for a series, as the ACB officials looked to add a few more grounds to their contract in this country. They have, for now, signed the BCCI for Greater Noida and Kanpur facilities.

‘Moving forward, the ACB plans to host more events at various grounds across India, including Greater Noida.’ Khan added.

Since earning the full membership status of the International Cricket Council (ICC) back in 2017, the Rashid Khan-led side shifted their base to Dehradun and played a few series there too. This new move will not only help Afghanistan for better facilities but also encourage the local players to get associated more with the game.