The former Indian right-arm pacer Yograj Singh, has made his presence back in the news, as he has made controversial remarks against the former World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev. He also accused another former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, of not letting his son, Yuvraj Singh, continue his game for three to four more years.

Yograj Singh believes that it was Dhoni who dropped his son from the Indian squad and denied him to continue representing the Blue Brigade. The former fast bowler notably hasn’t shared a great relationship with Kapil Dev after being dropped from the squad in 1981.

Yuvraj Singh, however, hasn’t made any such comments on none of the veterans and legends of Indian cricket after being dropped from the team in 2017 during the West Indies tour, where he played his last 50-over game under the captaincy of Virat Kohli at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

“ I ‘ll leave you in a position where the world would curse yo u”- Yograj Singh

The Chandigarh-born, during a recent interview session on Zee, went furious not comparing Kapil Dev with Yuvraj Singh, as according to him, the 1983 World Cup is the only major trophy the Haryana all-rounder has won, while his son has collected 13 major trophies during his career.

Yuvraj Singh finished his career as the tenth-highest run-scorer for India, smashing 11686 runs in 388 innings at an average of 34.98 and a strike rate of 83.55, with a best score of 17 centuries and 71 half-centuries.

Dev, on the other hand, is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for the national side with 687 scalps in 448 innings at an average of 28.83 and a strike rate of 56.68, celebrating 24 five-wicket hauls with a best of 9/83 in an innings.

The veteran is also the country’s 15th highest run-getter with 9031 runs in 382 innings, at an average of 27.53 and a strike rate of over 85, shouldering on nine centuries and 41 half-centuries, with the best score of that iconic unbeaten 175-run knock against Zimbabwe.

“The greatest captain of our time, Kapil Dev, I told him, I’ll leave you in a position where the world would curse you. Today, Yuvraj Singh has 13 trophies, and you have only one, the World Cup. End of discussion.” Yograj Singh expressed during the interaction.

The 66-year-old also aimed at Dhoni and vowed not to forgive him in the future, besides drawing massive criticism on the former World Cup-winning captain.

“I won’t forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life.” Yograj Singh noted in the same interview. “I have never done two things in life, first, I have never forgiven anybody who has done wrong for me, and second, I have never hugged them in my life, be it my family members or my kids.”

The whole incident divided the fans into two halves, as they bashed the former pacer.

“I mean, yes he is Yuvraj Singh’s father (Yograj Singh) and he has done a lot for India in terms of. Now, his father has been misusing the honor and pride that Yuvraj has achieved over the years. A biopic is coming for him, I don’t know what to expect.” One of the users wrote on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

“All the respect gained by Yuvraj Singh will be drained by his father.” Another user remarked on the platform.