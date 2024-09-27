The former opening batter of the Pakistan side, Ahmed Shehzad, has voiced his concerns about the way the veteran left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi, has been treated by the team, as he also blamed the management showing his frustrations regarding how the bowler always gets blamed for the shortcomings.

Ahmed Shehzad also pointed out, while speaking in a video shared on his YouTube channel, how the board and the team have behaved with the lanky pacer. Afridi was made the T20I captain of the Green Brigade before their T20I series in New Zealand towards the last of the previous year before Babar Azam replaced him in the position.

“Like always, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to make Shaheen Shah Afridi the scapegoat this time. Briefings have taken place, and in the coming times, you will see Shaheen on and off the team. The reason given will be that he has bowled the most, he has bowled a lot of overs, he is facing workload issues, he has injuries and family reasons.” The 32-year-old, who has featured in 13 Test matches, 81 ODIs, and 59 T20Is for the Pakistan side, expressed in the video.

Ahmed Shehzad want PCB to keep a backup of Sarfaraz Ahmed

The opener also addressed remarks made by the red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie regarding the former captain and the wicket-keeper batter of the side, Sarfaraz Ahmed, where the former Australian bowler weighs on the importance of finding a replacement for the past leader of the side.

Also Read: ‘Babar Azam Is No MS Dhoni’ – Ahmed Shehzad and Imam Ul Haq’s Heated Debate On Air On Pakistan Captain

“Jason Gillespie, the red-ball coach, said about Sarfaraz Ahmed that ‘Sarfaraz is not getting younger anymore; we need to keep finding youngsters.‘ He also mentioned that there can’t be too many changes in the Pakistan team because they have only lost one series so far, and potential players can’t just be ruled out after a single series.” Ahmed Shehzad noted this during the discussion.

The right-handed batter collected 982 runs in 13 games at an average of nearly 41 and a strike rate of over 50 with the help of three centuries and four half-centuries. In the 50-over format, he has smashed 2605 runs in 81 matches at an average of 32.56 and a strike rate of over 70, thanks to six centuries and 14 half-centuries with a best score of 124 runs.

Shahzad addressed that Sarfaraz was excellent in his role of captaincy, and it was good that Babar Azam kept him connected with the team. But, he also believes that it’s high time, the wicket-keeper batter decides to think about career direction.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed has made significant contributions to Pakistan cricket, notably winning the 2017 Champions Trophy as captain. Despite criticisms of his leadership and decision-making, he has consistently played well.” Ahmed Shehzad said in the video.

“After a tough period when he was dropped due to declining performances, Babar Azam supported him and kept him connected with the team. However, Sarfaraz must now consider his career direction, especially as he’s not getting younger.” The Lahore-born highlighted in the video.

He advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to consider a replacement and a solid backup for Sarfaraz, who will be keen to step up at the right moment of the game. He suggested Gillespie make tough decisions in the game, giving the example of how Ricky Ponting handed Andrew Symonds for missing a meeting.

Also Read: “You Are A Fake King!”- Ahmed Shehzad Slams Babar Azam For His Stats In ICC Events

“When there’s no unity in the team, you need to sit out players who aren’t contributing positively. Look at how Ricky Ponting handled Andrew Symonds after he missed a meeting—discipline is key. If you want to do right by the country, Jason, make tough decisions about these groupings.” Ahmed Shehzad described the whole situation.

“Everyone knows about the lack of unity in the Pakistan team; it’s being highlighted by neighboring countries. You can’t let players blackmail the PCB, especially with strong players and agents involved.” The veteran elaborated.