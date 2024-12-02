Ajinkya Rahane has emerged as the frontrunner to be the next captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025. This has cast doubt on all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer’s hopes of leading the franchise next season.

The experienced Indian batter was released by Chennai Super Kings prior to the IPL 2025 mega auction, and he was then bought by KKR for INR 1.5 crore.

According to reports, the Kolkata Knight Riders purchased Ajinkya Rahane primarily for his leadership talents, as they plan to defend their IPL crown next year. Rahane, who has substantial IPL captaincy experience from stints with the Rajasthan Royals and India in Tests, will now lead the three-time IPL champions in the IPL 2025 next year.

Ajinkya Rahane “90% confirmed” as KKR Captain for IPL 2025

However, following the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 campaign, the right-handed batter was replaced as Mumbai’s captain by Shreyas Iyer. Shreyas Iyer is now in command of the Mumbai cricket team in domestic competitions.

Rahane is also out of the Indian cricket squad, but his IPL experience, having played for the Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiant (now defunct), and Chennai Super Kings, as well as captaining the Rajasthan Royals, makes him a strong contender for the KKR captaincy.

“Yes, at the moment it’s 90% confirmed that Ajinkya Rahane will be the new KKR captain. He was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders specifically to be a viable captaincy option,” a source told Times of India.

Ajinkya Rahane will return to the Kolkata Knight Riders after previously representing them in the IPL 2022. Notably, Rahne had a dismal season with the KKR during his initial stay, hitting only 133 runs in seven games with a strike rate of 103.91.

He was later released by the Kolkata-based franchise. However, Rahane’s fortunes changed when he joined the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023, where he regained form. He scored 326 runs with an amazing strike rate of 172.49 and helped CSK win their seventh IPL title.

However, with only 242 runs at a strike rate of 123.47 in IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings were forced to release Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Venkatesh Iyer, who was acquired by KKR for a whopping INR 23.75 crore, is also being considered for the captaincy. Aside from Iyer and Rahane, many have speculated that Rinku Singh might be considered for captaincy by KKR if they look at the big picture.

Despite widespread anticipation, the club has yet to make an official statement about their new skipper.

