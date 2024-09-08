Fast bowler Akash Deep made everyone sit up and take notice with his 9-wicket spell in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 tournament. Playing for India A, Akash Deep routed India B’s batting and put his team in the driver’s seat in the match that is being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Akash Deep has enhanced his case for inclusion in India’s Test team for the forthcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home. The 27-year-old bowler played one Test against England in Ranchi earlier this year. Akash grabbed three wickets for 83 runs on his debut.

With Jasprit Bumrah on an extended break and Mohammed Shami reaching the end of his injury recovery, he has a good chance of making the XI again

Akash made a solid impact in his second first-class match since moving from Bihar to Kolkata. He got six wickets against Gujarat, bringing his season total to 35. He signed a contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Watch- Akash Deep’s 9-wicket haul for India A destroys India B

The Abhimanyu Easwaran-led team began the last day on 140/4. India A, captained by Shubman Gill, needs 275 runs to win on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Akash Deep claimed four wickets in the first innings against India B. The fast bowler dismissed Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy for modest scores. Musheer Khan and Navdeep Saini fought hard, but Akash eliminated Saini the next day. He then took Yash Dayal as his fourth wicket.

Akash Deep played even better in the second innings, dismissing skipper Easwaran and Musheer Khan on the third day after a strong performance in the first. Akash grabbed three more lower-order wickets in the opening session of the fourth day, and India B was bowled out for 184 runs.

The BCCI domestic X handle shared the highlights of Akash Deep’s bowling performance on X (formerly Twitter).

“Fantastic 🖐️ Akash Deep has bowled brilliantly and picked up 9 wickets in the match 🙌 Re-live his five-wicket haul in the 2nd innings,” read the caption.

Fantastic 🖐️ Akash Deep has bowled brilliantly and picked up 9 wickets in the match 🙌 Re-live his five-wicket haul in the 2nd innings 📽️🔽 #DuleepTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/eQyu38Erb1 pic.twitter.com/Cc95TyaqdU — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 8, 2024

India will play Bangladesh in a two-match Test series at home. The opening Test of the series will take place on September 19 at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. The second test will take place at Green Park in Kanpur beginning September 27.

