Just when the Australian side had been sweating for the potential opening partner of Usman Khawaja for the five-match Test series against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, David Warner made a serious claim on his probable return for the series against India in the upcoming summer.

David Warner has revealed that if the national selectors of the Australian side, George Bailey, Tony Dodemaide, and Andrew McDonald, came asking, he would be happy to make a comeback in the longest format to open the batting alongside Khawaja again. The left-handed batter, who will turn 38 next week, put curtains down on this career after the SCG Test against Pakistan in January 2024.

However, he was part of the recent T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America. They failed to qualify for the semifinal after losing their last super-eight clash against Australia at Warner Park.

Since Chris Rogers retired from the five-day format, the Kangaroos have always struggled to find the other opener. At times, they had to plan for David Warner’s partner, and now, because he has retired from the format, the issue is to find his placement.

David Warner drops dead serious claim of potential Test comeback

After his retirement for the last two Tests of the summer, Australia promoted Steve Smith to the opening position, but his struggle with the bat against the Caribbean side and later in the New Zealand trip pushed them back to give a rethought behind the planning.

A few weeks earlier, the selectors confirmed that Smith would be going back to his preferred position of number four for the upcoming five-Test matches against Australia. It has been months since the speculations have been going on with the contenders of the Sheffield Shield like, Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw, or Sam Kontas, trying to get selected.

Meanwhile, David Warner believes that he may still be the best person to face the opponent pacers of the Blue Brigade like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, and Mohammad Shami with a brand new kookaburra.

“I’m always available, just got to pick up the phone. I’m always dead serious. Let’s be honest, the guys have played one red ball game since their last Test matches in February, so I’ve almost had the same preparation.” The veteran expressed to the News Corp after meeting King Charles in Sydney on Thursday.

The New South Wales-born has smashed 8786 runs in 112 Test matches at an average of just below 45 and a strike rate of more than 70, with the help of 37 half-centuries and 26 centuries at a best score of unbeaten 335 runs.

“Honestly, if they needed me for this series, I’m more than happy to play the next Shield game and go out there and play. I did retire for the right reasons to finish the game, and I wanted to finish. (But) my hand is up if they desperately need someone. I’m not going to shy away from that.” David Warner highlighted as NSW lost their current Shield game against Victoria at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

He trusts that the Shield games would be enough for him to prepare for the Test series, and he touched on how he got on the front foot during the discussion with Bailey and McDonald.

“I’ve cheekily messaged both. I’ve spoken to ‘Torch’ (McDonald), and his answer back to me was, ‘You retired’. I don’t think he wants to give me the pleasure of him saying: ‘Can you come back?’ David Warner noted.

The opening game of the series will begin on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.