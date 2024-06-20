The former India spinner Anil Kumble feels that India should look to add Kuldeep Yadav, in place of Mohammad Siraj during the ‘super eight’ stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

The Chinaman bowler has changed his bowling action, and since then has earned huge success in every format of the game, since his return. Kuldeep Yadav is coming into the competition, on the back of a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Delhi Capitals, where he picked up 16 wickets in 11 innings.

The average of the bowler was under 24, while his economy rate of 8.70 was quite decent when it comes to how 220 was the league’s average score.

‘Kuldeep Yadav will certainly be in the thoughts of the management’- Anil Kumble

The former leg-spinner Anil Kumble expresses that India could think of going with Kuldeep Yadav in the game, as the pitches of the Caribbean will be quite slow, and his contribution with the ball will be vital.

Also Read: ‘India, Australia And…’- Zaheer Khan And Parthiv Patel Pick their semifinalists for T20 World Cup 2024

Till now, in the three group games of the tournament against Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA, the Rohit Sharma-led side decided to go with three pacers in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammad Siraj, besides keeping two left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, both of who could offer the team some runs with the bat.

With the pitches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York being quite tricky and helping the pacers, it felt like the right thing to do, and the absence of Kuldeep Yadav didn’t hurt the team much.

Now with the super-eight stage being held in the West Indies, the games will be high-scoring, and they would need to have a few impactful bowling figures to make a difference.

When asked about whether it’s the right time to enter the bowler in the India team, the former spinner Anil Kumble

‘Yeah, I think, you know, Kuldeep Yadav will certainly be in the thoughts of the management. Let’s be honest. It’s ‘super eights’ you want.’ Kumble expressed during a chat with ESPNcricinfo. ‘We have seen in the Caribbean. There has been some assistance to spin. And Kuldeep is someone who is a match-winner and you would want him in your lineup.’

When asked whether India could think of dropping one of their spin all-rounders to make that selection happen, the veteran provided a strong view of that option.

‘How will you accommodate Kuldeep? I am not sure if India will be looking to drop one all-rounder for Kuldeep, which is either Jadeja or Axar Patel. Unlikely.’ The former Karnataka spinner reflected. ‘The only option for them, in my view would be to drop a pacer, and then bring Kuldeep Yadav in because if you are going with eight batters, which is what India will be comfortable with having that option of a batter at number eight, whether it’s Axar or Jadeja, I don’t see them taking the route of one more spinner coming in place of another spinner.’

Also Read: ‘Don’t Worry About Virat Kohli’- Morne Morkel Ahead Of ‘Super 8’

When asked then how could the management go with the Chinaman bowler, Kumble shares his point of view.

‘I mean, if you look at the combination more likely that it will be Siraj versus Kuldeep than anyone else.’ The 53-year-old suggested.

When it comes to playing in the West Indies, the Kanpur-born has picked up five wickets in three innings at an economy of under seven, and an average of under 15.

It will be interesting to see if Rahul Dravid and Rohit look to feature the bowler in the playing XI against Afghanistan on June 20, at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados.