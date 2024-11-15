Anshul Kamboj created history, on November 15, by becoming just the third bowler in the Ranji Trophy’s history to take all ten wickets in an innings.

On the third day of the current Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Kerala and Haryana at Lahli, the 23-year-old pacer accomplished a remarkable accomplishment. He hit to get Baba Aparajith out for a duck in the opening over of the game. After collecting two wickets at the end of the first day, Kamboj went on to take all six on the second.

To make it into the record books, the pacer had to take the final two wickets in the Kerala innings, and he succeeded in doing so. He finished the innings with impressive figures of 10/49 after dismissing Shoun Roger and Basil Thampi.

The Ranji Trophy record for the highest numbers by a Haryana bowler is currently held by Anshul Kamboj. Joginder Sharma, who took eight wickets against Vidarbha in the 2004–05 season, had previously held the record.

Anshul Kamboj becomes only the third pacer in Ranji history to take all ten wickets

Many people consider taking ten wickets in an innings to be one of the hardest things in cricket. Not surprisingly, before Anshul Kamboj, only two bowlers had accomplished the feat in the Ranji Trophy. Pradeep Sunderam and Premangsu Mohan Chatterjee are the other two players who have accomplished the feat.

While playing for Bengal in the 1956–57 season, Chatterjee became the first bowler to ever take all ten wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy. However, in the 1985–86 season, Sundaram set a new record for Rajasthan in a game against Vidarbha.

Best bowling figures in Ranji Trophy history

10/20 – Premansu Chatterjee – Bengal v Assam (1956-57)

10/49 – Anshul Kamboj – Haryana v Kerala (2024-25)

10/78 – Pradeep Sunderam – Rajasthan v Vidarbha (1985-86)

Overall, Kambhoj became only the sixth Indian bowler to take all ten wickets in an innings in an FC match. He joined the likes of Anil Kumble, Debashish Mohanty, and Subhash Gupte.

Indian bowlers to take 10 wickets in an innings in first-class cricket:

10/20 – Premansu Chatterjee – Bengal v Assam (1956-57)

10/46 – Debasis Mohanty – East Zone v South Zone (2000-01)

10/49 – Anshul Kamboj – Haryana v Kerala (2024-25)

10/74 – Anil Kumble – India v Pakistan (1999)

10/78 – Pradeep Sunderam – Rajasthan v Vidarbha (1985-86)

10/78 – Subhash Gupte – Bombay v Pakistan Combined Services and Bahawalpur XI (1954-55)

