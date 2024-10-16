The schedule for the Ashes 2025-26 between Australia and England have been unveiled. The oldest and most significant rivalries in cricket will begin on November 21 at the Perth Stadium.

The whole Ashes calendar for 2025-26, including venues and specific dates for the most exciting Test series, has been released. Both teams will play five games. For decades, England and Australia have competed in the premier Test series known as the Ashes.

England and Australia have previously faced off in numerous Ashes tournaments. The previous series was held in 2023.

Australia won the Ashes 2023 in June and July with a 2-2 draw. The Australian team, led by Pat Cummins, got off to a great start on English soil. They won the first Test by two wickets, and the second by 43 runs.

However, England produced a great comeback by winning the third game by three wickets; otherwise, they would have lost the series in the first three games alone.

With the Bazball method, England recovered magnificently to win the fifth Test and eventually level the series. Notably, the fourth Test was rained out in the last days, just as England was on the verge of victory.

The weather had a significant impact on the England team, as they were unable to clinch the Ashes championship from Australia. The Australians were crowned the winners of the 2023 event after winning the previous series 4-1 in 2021.

Schedule and venues of Ashes 2025-26 between Australia and England

The England team will have an excellent opportunity to exhibit their abilities on Australian territory during the upcoming Ashes 2024-25 Test series.

According to the Australia vs England calendar for The Ashes 2025-26, the first Test will begin on November 21, 2025. The match will take place at the Perth Cricket Stadium in Australia.

The second Test of the Ashes 2025-26 will take place at Gabba Cricket Stadium from December 4 to December 8.

The action will then relocate to Adelaide Oval Stadium in Adelaide City by the end of December 2025. The third test will be contested between December 17 and 21.

Melbourne Cricket Ground and Cricket Ground will host the last two games. While the Australia vs England 4th Test will play be Boxing Day Test from December 26-30; the final clash will be played the following year from January 4-8 (2026).

Here is the Ashes 2025-26 schedule and venues:

JUST IN: A four-decade first as dates, venues for the 2025-26 #Ashes Tests are locked in!https://t.co/MmSVdgR843 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 16, 2024

1st Test, November 21-25, Venue- Perth Stadium

2nd Test, December 4-8, Venue- The Gabba

3rd Test, December 17-21, Venue- Adelaide Oval

4th Test December 26-30, Venue- Melbourne Cricket Ground, Venue-

5th Test January 4-8, Venue- Sydney Cricket Ground

