Ashish Nehra and Vikram Solanki’s future ahead of IPL 2025 is reportedly decided by Gujarat Titans (GT) management. Ashish Nehra appears to have weathered the potential shake-up at Gujarat Titans.

This also comes ahead of the reports suggesting Torrent Pharma, an Ahmedabad-based firm, is expected to purchase a full and controlling stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, which would result in a massive makeover of the coaching staff.

The Gujarat Titans board, comprised of top executives from CVC Capital—a global private equity firm—including London-based Nick Clarry, Singapore-based Siddharth Patel, and Mumbai-based Amit Soni, performed a review.

And in the review, it was decided that head coach Ashish Nehra and director of cricket Vikram Solanki are most likely to continue in their places as they have been contracted for three years when the franchise came into existence in IPL 2022.

Gujarat Titans to continue with Ashish Nehra, Vikram Solanki, and other coaching staff

At this point, word in the IPL is that Nehra will complete his three-year contract, which was inked following the Titans’ spectacular maiden season. Along with Nehra, Vikram Solanki, the director of cricket, will continue.

Both had their contracts renegotiated following the team’s excellent first season, which saw GT win the IPL title in 2022, and there is talk that they could be among the highest-paid coaching staff in the league, with incomes reportedly approaching a million dollars, or roughly Rs 8 crore.

The club underperformed in the most recent season, finishing ninth after losing skipper Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians.

The choice to keep Nehra and Solanki means that the rest of the coaching staff, including Aashish Kapoor, Mithun Manhas, Narendra Negi, and Naeem Amin from the United Kingdom (all assistant coaches), will remain in place, as will Sandeep Raju as the performance analyst.

The only question is if the organization would look for a replacement for Gary Kirsten, who served as the batting coach and mentor for the first three seasons. Kirsten quit the club to join Pakistan’s white-ball team immediately following the 2024 season.

Regarding the rumored change in administration and speculations of Torrent Pharma owning the franchise, there has been no formal communication with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The BCCI must be notified of any changes to the promoter group and is entitled to 5% of the financial transaction.

When approached, Torrent officials declined to comment, while CVC Capital executives remained silent after repeated inquiries.

Any change in ownership can only take place after five months, as the current owners are bound by a three-year lock-in period, which ends in February 2025.

