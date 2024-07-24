The former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra has opened up on his wish to be the new Indian head coach when Rahul Dravid ended his tenure with the T20 World Cup 2024, in Barbados. He has done a pretty good job for the Gujarat Titans (GT) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) having helped the franchise in becoming the winner and the runners-up in the first two seasons.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors appointed the former left-handed opening batter Gautam Gambhir as the head-coach till the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, after his recent success as the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024.

In the absence of Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya and their premier fast bowler Mohammad Shami in 2024, Ashish Nehra’s side missed the playoffs berth for the very first time as Shubman Gill led the franchise.

‘Every coach and captain thinks differently’- Ashish Nehra

The coaching of Ashish Nehra is quite different from Gambhir. He has been quite calm with his decisions and loves to keep a free-minded environment among the team. His partnership with Captain Hardik was quite incredible too.

Also Read: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Succumb To Gautam Gambhir’s Whip For Sri Lanka ODIs

In a recent interview with Sports Tak, the 45-year-old said that he was in no mood to travel for nine months at this point with a young family.

‘I never thought about it. My children are still young. Gautam Gambhir also has young children, but everyone has different ideas. That’s why I am happy where I am. I am not in the mood to travel for nine months.’ Ashish Nehra expressed this during the interaction.

Even though coaching a franchise in the Indian Premier League is quite different to being the head coach of the national side, it becomes a little easier for the person to have the same experience under pressure in that position.

The Delhi-born also shared his thoughts on how passionate Gambhir is in his work and having so much experience for the role, it would be easier for him to handle the pressure.

‘The challenges are always there and it is a great opportunity also. It is a different kind of role compared to IPL. Gautam is always very passionate about the game and has so much experience. Every coach and captain thinks differently.’ Ashish Nehra elaborated.

The veteran felt that his former team-mate would make ‘big changes’ in Indian cricket for the development of their cricket.

Also Read: Watch- Naveen Ul Haq Says His Clash With Virat Kohli Was A “Heat Of The Moment” Thing

‘With Gambhir, I can confidently say with his passion, experience, he is going to make big changes, and he will do well. One thing is for sure. He will never change as a person.’ Ashish Nehra, who has featured in 164 games in his international career concluded. ‘Have seen him all these years, he is the same. He is very up front and passionate.’

The very first assignment for Gautam Gambhir will be the upcoming T20I and ODI series in Sri Lanka, while his first biggest challenge in the white-ball format will be the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. In the longest format of the game, he will look to carry India’s success in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia.