Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has revealed what roles Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can play in new head coach Gautam Gambhir’s era in Indian cricket. Gambhir’s tenure as India head coach begins with the tour of Sri Lanka where they will play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs in July-August.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, along with Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20Is after the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit and Kohli had also asked for rest from the Sri Lanka tour but agreed to play after Gambhir requested them to do so.

The T20I series will begin on July 27, with other matches to be played on July 28 and 30 in Kandy. The ODI series will be played on August 2, 4 and 7 in RPS, Colombo.

Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra spoke about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s inclusion in the squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will gel with Gautam Gambhir for the future- Ashish Nehra

According to Ashish Nehra, the forthcoming series will assist Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli get along with the new coaching team, which is led by Gautam Gambhir. Ashish Nehra expressed his delight that Kohli and Rohit have been included in the ODI team. Kohli is 35 and Rohit is 37, therefore there is a probability that both players will not feature in the next World Cup in 2027.

“The good thing is, even though there is a chance that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli won’t play in the major 50-over tournaments coming up they are still there for this series in Sri Lanka. Gautam Gambhir has come as a new coach and the earlier they gel with him inside that dressing room environment the better, regardless of whether they knew each other for many years before that or not. So I like that they are playing the ODIs,” Nehra said on Sports Tak.

“Many times it happens that after a major tournament like the World Cup, you would want to give youngsters more chances. India already has a good pool of players for white-ball cricket and so the more time these youngsters spend time with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli the better it is for them,” he said.

Gambhir previously stated that he would not mind Rohit or Kohli, or both, representing India in the 2027 World Cup if the pair remained fit.

There is enough strength in young batters for India in white-ball cricket: Ashish Nehra on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing in the 2027 World Cup

Nehra stated that, while the idea is commendable, it will be difficult for the two veteran players to keep up with younger batters rising through the ranks as the years pass.

“It depends on how passionate and how motivated you are but we know that is not a problem when it comes to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. That is how they have managed to get to this stage in their careers. But from here on, as you grow older, there are players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and so on who will be scoring runs. They will keep pushing you,” said Nehra.

Nehra said that no cricketer ever wants to really retire but they eventually accept the limits of their bodies as they grow older.

“I would have loved to remain 18 all my life. I never wanted to retire. If you ask Gautam Gambhir, your body is still quite fit, do you want to play? He will say yes, I am ready, I’ll play instead of someone like Sai Sudharsan. But the way of the world is that you grow older and if younger players do well, you make way. Four years is a long time, so it is a great thought. If it can be done, nothing like it,” said Nehra.

Also Read: Should Hardik Pandya Be Worried About Losing T20I Captaincy? Former Indian Opener Explains

