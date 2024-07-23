Former Indian opening batter Robin Uthappa has explained whether the premier pace bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya should be worried about losing the national team’s T20I captaincy position to Suryakumar Yadav, who became the new captain under the head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Since the time Rohit Sharma stepped down from the shortest format of the game, Hardik Pandya, who was the vice-captain of the blue brigade during the recent T20 World Cup 2024, was always considered to take his position. He was the leader of the team during December 2022 and October 2023, when Rohit’s main focus was on ODIs.

However, at the eleventh hour, the chief selector of the Indian cricket team, Ajit Agarkar appointed Sky as their new captain of the format, showing concern about the list of injuries of the Baroda all-rounder.

‘If I were in Hardik Pandya’s place…’- Robin Uthappa

The former Indian wicket-keeper batter Robin Uthappa has thrown light on why this move of not appointing Hardik Pandya as their new T20I captain could help their team in the long run.

‘If I were in Hardik’s place, I would actually feel taken care of to a certain extent. Because within the Indian cricket ecosystem, a fast-bowling all-rounder is a very rare commodity.’ The Karnataka batter was observed during a virtual interaction, organized by Sony Sports Network.

The Mumbai Indians captain was injured in the middle of the Men’s ODI World Cup last year, after which he made his return in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. After a successful 20-over ICC tournament, he will be playing away three-match T20I series.

Uthappa displayed the significance of managing the injury-prone career for a long time, especially those who are in his mid-thirties.

‘If I’m 34-35 years old and I’m someone who’s been injury-prone through my career and a certain responsibility has been taken away from me with the mindset of extending my career and giving me the best chance to offer my services to my country for as long as possible, keeping that in view, I would actually say OK this is the best thing for me.’ The veteran highlighted.

Robin Uthappa acknowledged the honor of leading the national team but also emphasized the biggest goal which is serving the country for an extended period.

‘Yes, leading India and leading a country is one of the greatest honors that any figure can ever imagine.’ The 38-year-old narrated. ‘I think, uh, the larger picture would be can I serve my country for as long as possible and win as many world championships for my country as long as possible.’

Knowing the Indian all-rounder for a long time, and watching his growth over the years, the former KKR batter noted how dedicated Pandya is towards the team’s success over the personal goals.

‘Knowing Hardik Pandya on a certain level, I would say he’d be someone saying it’s fine, their perspective is also right.’ The former wicket-keeper batter elaborated. ‘They want a player of my quality and my caliber to be able to serve my country for as long as possible. And I would love to do that as well.’

The balance of the Indian team will always depend on the form and fitness of Hardik Pandya, as it was the case during the T20 World Cup. His ability to read the game and step up in crucial situations with the bat and ball whenever needed, especially in white-ball cricket is what has impressed Uthappa.

‘I would love to do that in the white format, which I’m currently available for. I can leave whenever, whenever required. God forbid if Suryakumar Yadav has an injury. I’m available, and I’m playing a bunch of tournaments.’ He concluded.

Pandya will be in action during the first of the three-match T20I series on July 27, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.