Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: He Still Does Not Have Even A Single ODI Fifty Against India – Aakash Chopra On Babar Azam’s Performance Against Arch-rivals

SW Desk

Sep 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM

Asia Cup 2023: He Still Does Not Have Even A Single ODI Fifty Against India &#8211; Aakash Chopra On Babar Azam&#8217;s Performance Against Arch-rivals

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra took a cheeky dig at the Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, who struggled to get going against the Indian bowlers on Monday, and raised his concerns regarding the performance of the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam against arch-rivals India in International cricket.

Team Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and Hardik Pandya were highly impressive against the arch-rivals, as they displayed high-quality bowling against the Pakistan top-order batters, who were completely clueless in the seam-friendly conditions of Colombo.

Analyzing India’s bowling performance against Pakistan, Aakash Chopra lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his brilliant bowling with the new ball and took a slight dig at Fakhar Zaman for not being able to play the Indian speedster in the powerplay.

“Jasprit Bumrah started it. Imam-ul-Haq, who was struggling at the start, got an outside edge, and a good catch was taken in the slips. It seemed like Fakhar Zaman had come on a tourist visa because Bumrah was bowling and the keeper was catching the ball repeatedly.”

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter

Chopra praised Hardik Pandya for picking up the prized wicket of Babar Azam, with a brilliant incoming ball, and questioned the Pakistan skipper’s struggles against the Indian team.

“Then Hardik Pandya came and dismissed Babar Azam. Now that’s a question – we say our players will be judged by how they fare against Australia or Pakistan, then why not Babar Azam? He still does not have even a single ODI fifty against India. So he is struggling a little bit against India,” Aakash Chopra said.

The Pakistan skipper struggled against Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj before Hardik Pandya ended his innings with a brilliant incoming ball on Monday. Pandya rattled Babar with a peach of a delivery that jagged back into the batter, which ended up dismissing the Pakistan skipper.

It Was A Defeat That You Don’t Forget Easily – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra raised his concerns regarding the ability of the Pakistan batters against the leg-spin bowling, where they struggled to get going over the last few years, and believes that the Men in Green won’t be able to forget this defeat for a longer time.

“Shardul Thakur came and dismissed Mohammad Rizwan and then Kuldeep Yadav. He took as many as five wickets. Pakistan are weak against the leg-spin for some reason, don’t know why. They tend to struggle against leg-spinners.”

India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan Credits: Twitter

“Kuldeep is any case a left-arm left-arm leg-spinner, so the problems increase even further. They were destroyed. Eight wickets fell, and two guys didn’t come to bat – Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. It was a defeat that you don’t forget easily,” Aakash Chopra added.

Kuldeep Yadav was key to India’s dominance as he shut out the entire middle order and opener Fakhar Zaman with brilliance with the ball past the powerplay and could be key to the Indian team’s success going forward in the Asia Cup 2023 followed by the ODI World Cup in India.

Tagged:

Aakash Chopra

Asia Cup 2023

Babar Azam

India National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

