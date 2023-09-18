SportzWiki Logo
Asia Cup 2023: I Don’t Know Why They Are Playing Three ODI’s – Wasim Akram Baffled By India’s Decision To Play Against Australia Before World Cup

SW Desk

Sep 18, 2023 at 3:18 PM

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram wasn’t too pleased with the BCCI decision to play India in a three-match ODI Series against Australia ahead of the ODI World Cup and insisted that it is vital for the side to have players fresh before the marquee event in the home soil.

The three-match ODI series against Australia is set to begin on September 22. The series will be crucial in getting ready for the ODI World Cup, which will be held at home in October and November and the Rohit Sharma-led side is expected to play a full-strength squad to test themselves in the home soil.

Speaking on Star Sports, Wasim Akram feels that Indian team players need to be fresh ahead of the World Cup in India and also questioned their decision to play a three-match ODI series just before the mega event and reckons that it won’t be a wise move to make the players tired before the grand event in India.

Wasim Akram
“There are different venues and travelling in India… it takes a day (between every match). You need to preserve energy before the World Cup. I don’t know why they are playing three ODIs. It is probably done a long time ago, but it was a bit unnecessary. You don’t want to be tired before a mega-tournament where you are favourites at home. If you want some more players in the squad, you can play those in the three ODIs against Australia,” Wasim Akram said.

The Men in Blue under the leadership of Rohit produced an astounding victory over Sri Lanka to win their 8th championship title in the continental event. The 36-year-old has previously won the Asia Cup as captain in 2018 and would be pumped up to lead the Indian team to the ICC title after 10 long years on the home soil.

Rohit Sharma Is The Right Man To Lead India To The World Cup – Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram feels that Rohit Sharma is the right candidate to lead the Indian team in a prestigious event, as he has got calm and composed mindset on the field and asserted that the Men in Blue has one of the most experienced teams going into the World Cup in India.

“What I like about him as a skipper is that he is very calm on the field.”

Indian Cricket Team
“In general, he’s a very experienced cricketer. He’s been playing cricket for so many years and he’s the right man to lead India to the World Cup with a super-talented side, with one of the most experienced, talented, and, in fact, the best batch in world cricket,” Wasim Akram added.

Rohit Sharma would be key to the team’s success in the ODI World Cup in India, and the Indian veteran’s form with the bat alongside Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli will largely determine the team’s performance in the ODI World Cup in the country.

