Asia Cup 2023: I Think Our Spinners Are Really Working Hard At The Moment – Morne Morkel Backs Shadab Khan And Co. To Come Good Against Sri Lanka

After a dismal bowling performance in the continental competition so far, Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel backs the Men in Green spinners to come good in their final game of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan spinners struggled to take wickets in the middle overs of the game, as they were unable to have an impact throughout the Asia Cup.

Babar Azam-led side will take on the reigning Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in a must-win encounter on Thursday, as a win against the defending champions will ensure them a place in the final of the continental event in the Island nation. In the last match against India, Pakistan’s spinner was ineffective while Kuldeep Yadav ran through the middle order of Pakistan in a high-octane encounter.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Sri Lanka, Morne Morkel said that the spinners are working hard to utilize the spin-friendly conditions in Colombo and back their spinner to do well in the contest against the home team on Thursday.

“The conditions are spin-friendly and I think our spinners are working really hard at the moment. They will be the first to put up their hands when it is needed. They are all match-winners and experienced players. They know how to make comebacks,” Morne Morkel said.

Morne Morkel ruined the absence of Young Naseem Shah for the remainder of the tournament after picking up a slight niggle during the game against India and feels that it would be an opportunity for the player to come in place of him to showcase his skillset at the highest level.

“Obviously, it is a big blow (absence of Naseem). It is unfortunate that he picked some little niggles. But what a fantastic opportunity for the guys you know coming in. After going down against India, it’s a must-win game for us tomorrow. I’m quite excited to see new guys stepping in and showing some character.”

Naseem Shah left the field after bowling two balls in the penultimate over of the match against India which would be a vital miss for the team going into the Asia Cup 2023. The Right arm pacer bowls with the new ball and can run through any quality batting unit with his sheer pace, seam, and swing movements.

We Are Gonna Grow From This And Come Back Stronger – Morne Morkel

Morne Morkel admitted that they were extremely disappointed with the team’s bowling performance against India in the Super 4 game of the Asia Cup 2023, as the bowlers failed to react to the early pressure from the Indian batters in the innings. However, he believes that this experience will benefit the team as they prepare for the ODI World Cup in India.

“After the India match, we were bitterly disappointed. For me, it is very important for the bowlers to do a bit of self-reflection, and ask yourself the hard questions. Yes, credit must also go to the Indian batters, They put us under pressure early. Those are fantastic lessons for us before the World Cup. We are gonna grow from this and come back stronger,” Morne Morkel concluded.

India dominated the proceeding over Pakistan in the course of the last couple of days, as nothing went in the favor of the Pakistan side apart from winning the toss and the Babar Azam-led side would look to come up stronger against Sri Lanka in the must-win game to make into the second consecutive final of the Asia Cup.