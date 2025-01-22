The former spin all-rounder of India, Ravichandran Ashwin, has claimed that Washington Sundar is a sure-shot all-rounder in their playing eleven for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to begin on February 19, when India will play their very first game against Bangladesh on the very next day at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

Ashwin explained that Sundar, being an off-spinner and batting left-handed, will help the blue brigade to rotate the strike and bring some new dimensions to the event. He revealed that India’s new head coach, Gautam Gambhir, rated the Tamil Nadu all-rounder highly and has always backed him over the last few months across the formats.

Sundar was picked over Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the series opener of the five-Tests in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The 25-year-old played the last two games down under alongside Ravindra Jadeja, while his 50-run knock in a memorable partnership with Nitish Kumar Reddy kept India in the contest format for a long time.

Sundar was also a part of the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka last year and picked up five wickets and drilled 50 runs in three outings. The blue brigade, however, went on to lose the series by a 0-2 margin.

“In today’s age, left and right-hand combination is very important because there are no off-spinners in this team. Your left-arm spinners are there. It is crucial to rotate the strike. I feel that Washington Sundar will play in at No. 8 for sure.” Ashwin, who retired from international cricket after the third Gabba Test in the BGT 2024-25, expressed in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

“There are two things. As far as I know, Gautam Gambhir likes him. He rates him, and definitely, Gautam has backed him. If Washington comes in 8, your balance changes immediately.” India’s former spin all-rounder explained.

The squad of the blue brigade looks in a balanced shape. They have shouldered mostly on the experience. The 15-member side is led by Rohit Sharma, with Shubman Gill given the extra responsibility of vice-captaincy. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant have returned, while the selectors have gone with four spinners, Axar Patel, Sundar, Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Ravichandran Ashwin feels that Washington Sundar should bat in the top five in the 50-over format to allow the Men in Blue to come up with more chances in the future.

“I feel that Washington Sundar will have a slightly higher role in the batting order. In the future, playing at 4 or 5 and bowling will give you that balance. Just think about it. If the off-spinner balance is in the top 5, it changes the dynamics. He has to bat in the top 5, then it opens up a completely new gate for you. It throws a lot of options.” The former spinner for India is highlighted.

The 25-year-old spinner has featured in 22 ODIs for India to collect 23 wickets at an average of 27.21, a strike rate of 34.60, and an economy rate of 4.70, with the best bowling figure of 3/30 in an inning. In 63 innings of the List-A format, the spinner has earned 73 scalps with 983 runs at a strike rate of nearly 80.

Jadeja is nearly confirmed to be slotted in the middle order for India. The question will be about the second all-rounder, given Kuldeep gets into the side as the left-arm wrist spinner.