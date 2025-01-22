The renovation of the three venues in Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to begin on February 19, has been still going on as the deadline is nearing. The three grounds are nearly prepared and are expected to open for the tournament, as the cricket board has assured.

The renovation work has been in its final phase at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the National Stadium in Karachi. The Rawalpindi Stadium is the third venue that will host the group games of the Champions Trophy 2025, which is making its return to the International Cricket Council (ICC) calendar for the first time since 2017.

“We are on schedule to complete the renovation and upgrade of the Gaddafi Stadium.” The spokesperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Samil Ul Hasan, addressed as quoted in a report on ‘Dawn.’ “The venue is expected to be handed over to us by the end of the month.”

Pakistan Cricket Board assures smooth renovation of stadiums before Champions Trophy 2025

The prestigious 50-over event will feature eight teams and mark the return of the global event in 28 years in this country. India will play the games, including the semifinal and final if they qualify, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Pakistan now has an explanation capacity to hold 35000 spectators, along with newly constructed hospitality sections. Lahore and Karachi are going to make progress in the event as they will host a three-nation tournament a couple of weeks before the Champions Trophy, featuring New Zealand and the Proteas.

In the coming month, to demonstrate their preparedness for the Champions Trophy on February 19, the stadiums have been renovated.

“We do not doubt Gaddafi Stadium’s operational readiness to host the Champions Trophy match between Australia and England on February 22,” Hasan admitted.

The construction teams have confirmed that the renovation at Karachi’s National Stadium will be finished by January 30, as the report added. The spectator stands at the Karachi facility remain unchanged, unlike the Gaddafi Stadium, but construction is ongoing for a new structure at the University Road End.

The BCCI had made it clear that they won’t be traveling to Pakistan for the event due to security reasons. At the initial stage, Mohsin Naqvi was not prepared to admit that a portion of the tournament would be shifted to India. The ICC found themselves in a terrible place but later took a new turn in the final decision.

After discussions with the BCCI and the PCB, the ICC concluded that none of those two sides would host each other in the future till the 2027 season. That means Pakistan will play all of their group games and the semifinal and final potentially of the 2026 T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka, as India will be the co-host of the competition.