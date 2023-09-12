Asia Cup 2023: Salman Ali Agha Might Miss Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Super 4s Match Due To Injury- Reports

Pakistan was handed an embarrassing loss by India as they were thumped by 228 runs in their Super 4s stage encounter which was played in Colombo on September 10 and 11 due to rain.

India posted 356/2 after being asked to bat first by Pakistan captain Babar Azam. India had made 147/2 on September 10 with Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) being the ones dismissed, when rains interrupted play and the match was moved to the reserve day, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease.

When the game resumed on September 11, Kohli and Rahul took a few overs to settle in and then hammered the Pakistani bowlers to all parts of the Premadasa stadium in Colombo. Pakistan were hampered by injuries to Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah and Babar’s use of part-timers proved to be detrimental to Men in Green’s cause.

KL Rahul hit his 6th ODI century and remained unbeaten on 111, while Virat Kohli hammered his 47th ODI ton and made 122* as they added 233* runs for the third wicket to take India to a daunting final total.

Salman Ali Agha Might Be Replaced In Pakistan Line-Up By Saud Shakeel After Copping Blow To Eye

Pakistan’s innings were no better as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj displayed excellent swing and seam bowling and Pakistan’s batters had no answer to their deliveries.

And then Kuldeep Yadav did the rest picking 5/25 as Pakistan crumbled to 128 all out with Rauf and Naseem retired absent. Pakistan lost by 228 runs, their biggest loss by runs to India in ODI cricket.

During the Pakistan innings, all-rounder Salman Agha opted to bat against Kuldeep without a helmet and while attempting a paddle sweep, hit the ball right on his face and suffered a cut below his eye which started to bleed.

He continued batting after receiving treatment but was dismissed for 23 runs.

And now it has been reported that Agha might not play against Sri Lanka on September 14 as he is still not 100% fit from the injury and has a swollen eye. In his stead, Saud Shakeel might be drafted into the playing XI.