Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Asia Cup 2023: Salman Ali Agha Might Miss Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Super 4s Match Due To Injury- Reports

Jatin

Sep 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Salman Ali Agha Might Miss Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Super 4s Match Due To Injury- Reports

Pakistan was handed an embarrassing loss by India as they were thumped by 228 runs in their Super 4s stage encounter which was played in Colombo on September 10 and 11 due to rain.

India posted 356/2 after being asked to bat first by Pakistan captain Babar Azam. India had made 147/2 on September 10 with Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) being the ones dismissed, when rains interrupted play and the match was moved to the reserve day, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease.

When the game resumed on September 11, Kohli and Rahul took a few overs to settle in and then hammered the Pakistani bowlers to all parts of the Premadasa stadium in Colombo. Pakistan were hampered by injuries to Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah and Babar’s use of part-timers proved to be detrimental to Men in Green’s cause.

Virat Kohli And KL Rahul
Virat Kohli And KL Rahul Credits: Twitter

KL Rahul hit his 6th ODI century and remained unbeaten on 111, while Virat Kohli hammered his 47th ODI ton and made 122* as they added 233* runs for the third wicket to take India to a daunting final total.

Salman Ali Agha Might Be Replaced In Pakistan Line-Up By Saud Shakeel After Copping Blow To Eye

Pakistan’s innings were no better as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj displayed excellent swing and seam bowling and Pakistan’s batters had no answer to their deliveries.

And then Kuldeep Yadav did the rest picking 5/25 as Pakistan crumbled to 128 all out with Rauf and Naseem retired absent. Pakistan lost by 228 runs, their biggest loss by runs to India in ODI cricket.

Salman Ali Agha. PC- X

During the Pakistan innings, all-rounder Salman Agha opted to bat against Kuldeep without a helmet and while attempting a paddle sweep, hit the ball right on his face and suffered a cut below his eye which started to bleed.

He continued batting after receiving treatment but was dismissed for 23 runs.

Saud Shakeel

And now it has been reported that Agha might not play against Sri Lanka on September 14 as he is still not 100% fit from the injury and has a swollen eye. In his stead, Saud Shakeel might be drafted into the playing XI.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: It’s Kuldeep Yadav, Can’t Look Beyond Him – Gautam Gambhir Sparks Debate With His Choice Of Player Of The Match For Pakistan Game

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan

Salman Ali Agha

Saud Shakeel

