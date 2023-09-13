Asia Cup 2023: Watch- Fight Breaks Out Amongst Fans In Stands During India Vs. Sri Lanka Match

India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs in a low-scoring encounter in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s match on September 12 and qualified for the final of the tournament which will be played on September 17.

It was a brilliant match for the Indian team where both their batting and bowling were tested well by co-hosts Sri Lanka.

Opting to bat first, the Indian team found themselves in trouble despite Rohit Sharma hitting 53 runs and adding 80 runs for the first innings with Shubman Gill.

But then Sri Lanka’s 20-year-old spinner Dunith Wellalage ran through the Indian top order with wickets of Rohit, Shubman, and Virat Kohli (3).

A small partnership happened between Ishan Kishan (33) and KL Rahul (39), but Charith Asalanka (4/18) and Wellalage (5/40), made sure that India didn’t make a big total. In the end, thanks to 26 from Akshar Patel, the Men in Blue posted 213 runs.

In response, Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj dominated the Sri Lankan batters at the start. Dhananjaya de Silva (41) and Dunith Wellalage (42*) were the only Lankan batters to score decently, but then Kuldeep Yadav weaved his magic, picking 4/43 as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 172 runs.

India won the game by 41 runs and qualified for the final.

Fight Erupts Between Fans In Stand At The R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo

After the match ended, cameras captured a fight erupting in the stands, allegedly between the Indian and Sri Lankan fans.

On social media, the fight’s footage is becoming very popular. In the footage, a fan sporting a Team Sri Lanka jersey can be seen charging towards and punching a Team India fan in the empty stands at R Premadasa Stadium.

The other on-site onlookers and fans made an effort to break up the brawl between the two fans. They took them both apart and separated them from one another.

Check here: