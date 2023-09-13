SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Watch- Fight Breaks Out Amongst Fans In Stands During India Vs. Sri Lanka Match

Jatin

Sep 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Watch- Fight Breaks Out Amongst Fans In Stands During India Vs. Sri Lanka Match

India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs in a low-scoring encounter in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s match on September 12 and qualified for the final of the tournament which will be played on September 17.

It was a brilliant match for the Indian team where both their batting and bowling were tested well by co-hosts Sri Lanka.

Opting to bat first, the Indian team found themselves in trouble despite Rohit Sharma hitting 53 runs and adding 80 runs for the first innings with Shubman Gill.

But then Sri Lanka’s 20-year-old spinner Dunith Wellalage ran through the Indian top order with wickets of Rohit, Shubman, and Virat Kohli (3).

A small partnership happened between Ishan Kishan (33) and KL Rahul (39), but Charith Asalanka (4/18) and Wellalage (5/40), made sure that India didn’t make a big total. In the end, thanks to 26 from Akshar Patel, the Men in Blue posted 213 runs.

In response, Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj dominated the Sri Lankan batters at the start. Dhananjaya de Silva (41) and Dunith Wellalage (42*) were the only Lankan batters to score decently, but then Kuldeep Yadav weaved his magic, picking 4/43 as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 172 runs.

India beat Sri Lanka. PC- Getty

India won the game by 41 runs and qualified for the final.

Fight Erupts Between Fans In Stand At The R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo

After the match ended, cameras captured a fight erupting in the stands, allegedly between the Indian and Sri Lankan fans.

On social media, the fight’s footage is becoming very popular. In the footage, a fan sporting a Team Sri Lanka jersey can be seen charging towards and punching a Team India fan in the empty stands at R Premadasa Stadium.

Fight Breaks Out Amongst Fans In Stands During India Vs. Sri Lanka Match

The other on-site onlookers and fans made an effort to break up the brawl between the two fans. They took them both apart and separated them from one another.

Check here:

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Completes 10,000 Runs In Odis In Asia Cup 2023 Match Against Sri Lanka; Second Fastest After Virat Kohli

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

India

Sri Lanka

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
&#8216;Shreyas Iyer Should Get Replaced In World Cup Squad&#8217;- Gautam Gambhir
‘Shreyas Iyer Should Get Replaced In World Cup Squad’- Gautam Gambhir

Sep 18, 2023, 2:56 PM

Asia Cup 2023:  Watch- Mohammed Siraj Picks 6/21 As Sri Lanka Blown Away For 50 In Asia Cup Final
Asia Cup 2023:  Watch- Mohammed Siraj Picks 6/21 As Sri Lanka Blown Away For 50 In Asia Cup Final

Sep 17, 2023, 5:28 PM

IND vs AUS: Australia’s Squad For ODI Series Against India Revealed; Pat Cummins To Captain
IND vs AUS: Australia’s Squad For ODI Series Against India Revealed; Pat Cummins To Captain

Sep 17, 2023, 2:37 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Shami Might Play Against Bangladesh As India&#8217;s Workload Management Plans In Focus- Report
Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Shami Might Play Against Bangladesh As India’s Workload Management Plans In Focus- Report

Sep 14, 2023, 5:52 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Watch- Fight Breaks Out Amongst Fans In Stands During India Vs. Sri Lanka Match
Asia Cup 2023: Watch- Fight Breaks Out Amongst Fans In Stands During India Vs. Sri Lanka Match

Sep 13, 2023, 1:40 PM

Rohit Sharma Completes 10,000 Runs In Odis In Asia Cup 2023 Match Against Sri Lanka; Second Fastest After Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma Completes 10,000 Runs In Odis In Asia Cup 2023 Match Against Sri Lanka; Second Fastest After Virat Kohli

Sep 12, 2023, 4:15 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links