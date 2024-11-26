The coach and selector for Australia, Andrew McDonald, has confirmed that they have retained the same squad for the upcoming second Test in Adelaide for the day-night contest in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, but the recent injury of their premier all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, could be a huge loss for them.

The squad being retained means Australia will have the spare batter, Josh Inglis, and their reserve pacer, Scott Boland, in the side. However, McDonald has not committed to going with the same playing eleven, as they are going to convene in Adelaide on Monday, a day earlier than it was planned, to hold an extra net session after the 295-run defeat in Perth.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, in the post-match presser, confirmed that Marsh was carrying an injury in the second, which saw him bowling just 17 overs out of 184.1 for the home side across two innings. This is the same niggle he picked up during their white-ball trip to the United Kingdom a few months ago and had been a bit sore after the first Test.

Andrew McDonald reacts on possible combination of Australia for Adelaide Test

The importance of the Western Australian is huge for the balance of the side, especially with the recent injury of Cameron Green, who has already ruled him out of bowling for the entire summer. The veteran has also been picked by the Lucknow Super Giants for a price of INR 3.40 crore after the bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

“Has he pulled up okay? We’ll wait and see. We knew that Mitch (Marsh) was slightly underdone coming in, but I thought the performance in the first innings was satisfactory.” Andre McDonald expressed to the media after the Perth humiliation.

In the first innings, the medium pacer dismissed Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar but leaked 65 runs in 12 overs without any success during the second innings.

“The people in that changeroom (for Perth Test) are the same people that will be in Adelaide. It (making changes) is always a consideration, wherever you go in the world in terms of the personnel you pick for conditions.” The head coach of Australia claimed.

If he fails to get fit for the side, then the team will have to either shoulder on the bowling of Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head, or they can look to strengthen one of the batting or bowling departments with the addition of Inglis or Boland. However, on both occasions, one of the departments will be receiving a blow.

“That (national team players turning up for PM XI) hasn’t crossed our minds. We feel that with the long summer ahead, the prep we’ve got in place, albeit we’ve extended that by a day in Adelaide, we’ll be well prepared as we were leading into the first Test.” McDonald addressed.

The questions have been asked over the position of Marnus, after his recent failures on a consistent basis, while Nathan McSweeney hardly had any idea in both innings. Inglis has been a wicket-keeper batter for the middle order, while Beau Webster could have been an option. The century of Cameron Bancroft in the ongoing Shield game could make his return back in the eleven.

“I think there’s been enough players banging down the door,” he said. “I feel as though we’ve got some depth there if called upon. I think sometimes people look at the pure numbers of what’s happening in Shield cricket, but it’s sometimes hard to get a connection with the surfaces they’re sometimes playing on.” The head coach for Australia concluded as they prepare for the D/N Test, starting from December 06.