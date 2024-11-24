Wasim Akram, legendary Pakistani cricketer, was reportedly harassed by a fan during the ongoing first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between Australia and India. This test is being played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Following this tragic tragedy, security at the Optus Stadium in Perth was enhanced. It is worth noting that he is currently part of the broadcast team covering the highly anticipated Test series.

According to Telegraph Sport, Wasim Akram had a heated altercation with a supporter who viciously attacked the former cricketer. The altercation, which occurred during the contest, caused a brief disruption until security intervened.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan icon signed an autograph for a little admirer who appeared ecstatic to meet the cricket legend. However, later that evening, as he was leaving the venue to take a cab, the same fan became hostile and began shouting slurs about Wasim Akram.

Security Increased At Optus Stadium Perth

The encounter turned into a violent dispute, and security personnel swiftly intervened and removed the fan away from the scene. It’s unknown whether the man was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Cricket administrators confirmed that the insults aimed at Wasim Akram were not ethnically motivated. However, they accepted the need for heightened security measures for the remaining days of the Test to ensure the players’ safety and comfort.

Wasim Akram, who has lived in Australia since 2011 following his marriage to Shaniera Thompson, is no stranger to the country. Following the incident, Cricket Australia and the stadium authorities took swift action to safeguard the safety of individuals participating in the broadcast and other off-field personnel.

India takes control in Perth Test as Australia feel the pressure

Meanwhile, the Indian team has taken control of the Perth Test in the second innings thanks to excellent batting by their openers. After being dismissed for a duck in the first innings, the 22-year-old star Yashasvi Jaiswal piled serious pain onto Australia.

He made 161 runs with 15 fours and 3 sixes to his name, During his knock, Jaiswal also broke Brendon McCullum’s record for most sixes (33) in a year in Tests. Jaiswal also added 201 runs for the first wicket with fellow opener KL Rahul.

Rahul was unlucky to get out on 77 runs as he had focused deeply on giving India a grand platform on which they have built a huge lead.

At the time of writing this piece, India had 394/5 with a lead of 440 runs and Virat Kohli had completed a well-compiled half-century, signaling his return to form.

