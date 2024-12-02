The premier all-rounder of India and the captain of the Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya, reveals how they performed in the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, where they mostly paid attention to including the pacers and spinners.

It wasn’t a sweet season in 2024 for the five-time champions, who, under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, finished with the wooden spoon with the help of just four victories in 14 encounters at the net run rate of -0.318.

The Baroda all-rounder has given his view on how tacky the auction strategies could be. He also informed being among the auction plans of the franchise felt, that they did a very good job with the signing of the players.

“Auction dynamics are always tricky. When you watch it live, it’s very exciting, and the emotions are always up and down because you want this player, but sometimes you just lose. It’s very important to not be very emotional and see that we have to create a whole team.” Hardik Pandya expressed in a video posted on the social media handle of the MI franchise.

Also Read: Ishan Kishan Receives Heartfelt Farewell Message From Hardik Pandya For IPL 2025

“You know, I was in touch with the table that exactly who we are going for, and I think we came out pretty well from the auction and how the team is looking.” The all-rounder responded.

Hardik Pandya ‘happy’ with the right mixture of youth and experience in MI for IPL 2025

The veteran felt that the franchise decorated the season with a very good mixture of youth and experience. The likes of Jharkhand’s wicket-keeper batter, Robin Minz, and the opening batter for England, Will Jacks, are expected to bring freshness to the side.

The ‘One Army’ side has also got back the services of their former left-arm pacer, New Zealand’s Trent Boult, along with the pace bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar, from the Chennai Super Kings.

“We have found the right mix, which is experienced players like Boult (Trent Boult) is back, Deepak Chahar who has been around, and at the same point of time, young guys who are (going to explore) like Will Jacks, Robin Minz and Rickelton, who are fresh and energetic which they are going to bring. So I think we have done pretty well in that and covered all the bases where the right amount of mixture has been added into the team.” Hardik Pandya highlighted.

The Gujarat-born has offered a heartfelt message for the young members of the side as he recalled how the scouts found him, his brother Krunal, Jasprit Bumrah, or Tilak Verma. He also advised them to keep on working hard.

“My message to all the young guys, who are joining Mumbai Indians this year is that if you are here, you have that spark, you have that talent which the scouts have seen. They found me, Jasprit, Krunal, Tilak. They all eventually played for the country, and all you have to do is that you have to just show up, train, work hard, and the best part of that is Mumbai Indians has the facility to make them flourish.” Jasprit Bumrah addressed this during the interaction.

Also Read: Watch- Rashid Latif Hints Living Near Most-Wanted Dawood Ibrahim; Challenges India To Play In Karachi

The 31-year-old also shed light on how they would try to welcome the new members in the franchise, given it becomes really tough for an individual to change the team, with whom they have earned so much success and joy.

“It’s always very difficult to leave a franchise, where you have created a lot of memories. You have won games and trophies. You have years of friendship. Then, to go to a new team and start fresh (is hard). You know, I have been in that boat, so I know how difficult it can be. But at the same point in time, we as Mumbai Indians wish all the very best to everyone who is going to start their new journey with a new franchise.” Hardik Pandya concluded.