Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised Indian batsman Virat Kohli during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25). In a recent remark, Anthony Albanese stated that his doctor is a big fan of Virat Kohli and was overjoyed to learn about their encounter.

Virat Kohli was scrutinized for his red-ball performance before the first Test match of the BGT 2024-25 series. The right-handed batsman was struck out for five runs in the first inning. However, he responded in the following innings with an undefeated 100. It was his 30th Test century with the Indian team.

He and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped the squad to an overwhelming 295-run victory in the first Test. The visiting team gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test Series. Kohli will return to action in the second Test, which will be contested with a pink ball in day-night conditions in Adelaide beginning December 6.

Australia PM Anthony Albanese reveals why he took Virat Kohli’s autograph

On November 28, Anthony Albanese hosted Team India at Parliament House in Canberra for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy’s second Test match. The Indian players visited Parliament and spoke with Albanese. They also snapped photographs with various Australian ministers during the meeting.

During a commentary appearance for Fox Cricket, PM Albanese stated his personal doctor’s admiration for Virat Kohli as more than that of a fan. He mentioned how amazed his doctor was by the meeting and asked for an autograph from the batsman.

“My personal doctor is a huge fan of Virat Kohli; ‘fan’ isn’t quite the word that explains how passionate he is. He couldn’t believe that I was meeting Mr. Kohli. It was quite enough to give me something signed, but I hope he’s not watching, so..,” Anthony Albanese was heard saying on Star Sports.

We don't need any PR. When you're big you're big. 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/wUq67fv18K — Vahini🕊️ (@fairytaledust_) December 2, 2024

Anthony Albanese called the India-Australia cricket rivalry as bigger than the Ashes due to its increased intensity and worldwide appeal. He emphasized the IPL’s huge popularity and the overwhelming devotion of Indian fans, citing his visit to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“I think it is now, the population, if you look at the IPL is just such a huge part of global cricket now. Prime Minister Modi, there I was there at Narendra Modi stadium there in Ahmedabad for the test match and the crowd was enormous. Of course, it seats more people than any ground in the world and they’re so passionate.

And of course, we played the final at the international cricket series (World Test Championship) was played in the in London. And we were successful there, but the series, there’s a real rivalry and now I would suggest even more. It used to happen sometimes just a three-test series. It’s going to be Boxing Day will be huge on December 26 I think, you know, they could get the 100,000 people there and it’s great for Australian tourism as well,” he added.

Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara Names India’s Bowling Attack For Pink-Ball Adelaide Test In BGT 2024-25