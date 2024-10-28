Cricket Australia (CA) has named a 13-player roster for the forthcoming three-match T20I series at home against Pakistan. The Australia side will be led by a new captain in the absence of regular captain Mitchell Marsh, who was rested for the T20Is, which conclude soon before the BGT 2024-25.

Australia will open its home season with a three-match ODI series against Pakistan. They will then play three T20Is against the same opponent, beginning on November 14. Key Test players, such as Pat Cummins and Travis Head, have been rested for the home series.

Fast bowlers Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Spencer Johnson returned to the squad after recovering from injuries experienced during their tour of England. Riley Meredith was not selected for the squad or the next three-game series. Notably, Meredith recently competed in the Sheffield Shield.

Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis are amongst the T20I captaincy candidates

The roster featured white-ball specialists Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, and Josh Inglis. With regular leader Mitchell Marsh unavailable, the Australians plan to choose an interim captain. Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, and Matt Short are all being considered for the post.

Speaking about the decision, Chair of Selectors George Bailey stated that first-choice players will miss the T20I series due to Test commitments. He stated that they will receive vital foreign experience from the series. Bailey is glad that Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, and Nathan Ellis have returned.

“This group of players have all represented Australia in T20 cricket, so we look forward to them continuing to enhance their international experience throughout this series. We are excited by the mix of experience combined with those closer to the start of their international journeys.

It is particularly encouraging to have Xavier, Spencer, and Nathan back in the national setup. It’s another opportunity for them to continue to show their ability on the international stage, as they have done in the past,” Bailey told cricket.com.au.

Andre Borovec will oversee the preparations for the T20I series. The BGT series will be led by Andrew McDonald, with Michael di Venuto and Daniel Vettori serving as associate coaches. Former Australian player Brad Hodge and ex-New Zealand bowler Hamish Bennett will both support Borovec.

The Australians have a solid home record versus Pakistan in T20 cricket. They have three wins out of four, with one match called off due to rain. The last T20I between the two teams was during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 when the Men in Green advanced to the final.

Australia’s squad for the T20I series against Pakistan

Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

