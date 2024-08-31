At the start of his career, the star batter of Pakistan, Babar Azam, was continuously compared with the veteran Indian batter and the best of world cricket, Virat Kohli, as the former used to score runs with ease in various conditions around the globe. The former Indian captain has taken his country to success on various occasions, something which Babar is yet to achieve at this stage of his career.

His recent slump from the last five or six months hasn’t helped in the whole equation either. In the last T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America, Babar Azam struggled badly with the bat, as he could collect only 122 runs in four innings at an average of nearly 41 and a strike rate of just over 100.

However, he is the third-highest run-getter of the shortest format with 4145 runs in 116 innings at an average of over 40 and a strike rate of just under 130, with 36 half-centuries and three centuries. Virat Kohli finished his T20I career with 4188 runs and, that provides Azam a great chance to overtake him in the list.

Danish Kaneria grills Babar Azam fans for making a comparison with Virat Kohli

The former Pakistan spinner, Danish Kaneria, is stunned to see the comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, as he asked the latter’s fans to look at the records of both these batters before coming to a judgment.

“Who is comparing them? I am tired of hearing that people compare them. When you’re talking about comparing, look at the runs Virat has scored. He has scored runs all around the world. He is a massive player.” Kaneria expressed in an interaction with ‘Sports Tak.’

In the ODI format of the game, Babar Azam isn’t near the Delhi-born, having collected 5729 runs in 114 innings at an average of 56.72 and a strike rate of 88.75, thanks to 32 half-centuries and 19 centuries. On the other hand, Virat has already bashed the opponents for nearly 14k runs in the 50-over format at an average of under 60 and a strike rate of over 93, celebrating 72 fifties and 50 centuries.

The 43-year-old former bowler, who was one of the successful spinners of the Green Brigade in the longest format of the game, having taken 261 wickets in 61 games at an average of 34.79, feels that all of these have been created to sell the product.

“Look at his stature, when he walks onto the field, his aura itself is different and, he (Babar Azam) does not come close, forget comparing them. All that is created by the channels to sell their product.” Danish Kaneria noted. “I have had a lot of questions comparing them, but I have never done it. Look at the stats. When both of them retire, do take a look at the stats.”

In the longest format of the game, Babar Azam has got 3920 runs in 52 red-ball games, while Kohli is so much ahead with 8848 runs. The former’s recent form has made it hard for him.

Meanwhile, the Karachi-born is in favor of India not traveling to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, as he opined that the event would be played in a hybrid model, possibly in Dubai.

“Looking at the situation in Pakistan, I have to say that the Indian team should not go to Pakistan, and Pakistan should think about it, and then the ICC will make its decision, and most likely, it will be a hybrid model, it will be played in Dubai.” The veteran bowler concluded. “The media gets hype; everyone’s videos get likes because the big manjan is good so it will sell. So I think this is a reality and, it will be a hybrid model.”

The tournament is expected to take place in the second or third week of February next year.