SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Babar Azam Named The ICC Player Of The Month For August 2023

Jatin

Sep 12, 2023 at 3:51 PM

Babar Azam Named The ICC Player Of The Month For August 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was named as the ICC Player of the Month for August 2023 on September 12, 2023. He beat out competition from teammate Shadab Khan and West Indies hard-hitter Nicholas Pooran.

The veteran Pakistani player had a standout month in Asia, dominating in the 50-over format. Babar suffered a rare setback by failing to score any runs in the opening ODI of a bilateral series in Sri Lanka against Afghanistan.

He swiftly recovered and showed his tenacity by hitting two consecutive fifties. The second ODI had a standout moment when Imam-Ul-Haq and the Pakistan skipper combined for a crucial 118 runs, paving the way for a thrilling last-over contest.

Babar contributed 53 runs in the run-chase, well-supported by Imam’s 91 runs as Pakistan won the match by one wicket. He followed it up with yet another crucial 60, aiding his team in reaching a commendable total of 268/8 in the final ODI.

Delighted To Be Named ICC Player Of The Month For August 2023: Babar Azam

Babar Azam is the no.1 ranked batter in ICC ODI players’ rankings and is currently leading Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023. He beat teammate Shadab Khan and West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran to win the ICC Player of the Month for August 2023.

“I am delighted to be named ICC Player of the Month for August 2023. The past month has been extraordinary for my team and I as we have put some terrific performances. With the Asia Cup coming to Pakistan after such a long time, it was great to play in front of the passionate and cricket-loving crowds of Multan and Lahore. That I scored my second ODI score of 150-plus in front of my own people in Multan doubled the joy.

Babar Azam
Babar Azam Credits: Twitter

I am looking forward to making the most of the form as we head into an exciting phase of cricket with the backend of the Asia Cup nearing and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup around the corner. My team and I are eager to bring joy and happiness to the millions of Pakistan fans,” Babar told ICC.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Salman Ali Agha Might Miss Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Super 4s Match Due To Injury- Reports

Tagged:

Babar Azam

ICC Player Of The Month

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
It Is Not Fair To Just Blame Him For Not Reaching The Asia Cup Final &#8211; Mohammad Hafeez Defends Babar Azam To Come Good In ODI World Cup
It Is Not Fair To Just Blame Him For Not Reaching The Asia Cup Final – Mohammad Hafeez Defends Babar Azam To Come Good In ODI World Cup

Sep 17, 2023, 11:34 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Captain Had One Choice, The Coach Has Another &#8211; Shahid Afridi Drops Bombshell On Pakistan Cricket
Asia Cup 2023: Captain Had One Choice, The Coach Has Another – Shahid Afridi Drops Bombshell On Pakistan Cricket

Sep 16, 2023, 11:33 AM

Watch &#8211; Babar Azam Clearly Distraught And Debutant Zaman Khan Is Almost In Tears As Sri Lanka Kicks Pakistan Out Of Asia Cup 2023
Watch – Babar Azam Clearly Distraught And Debutant Zaman Khan Is Almost In Tears As Sri Lanka Kicks Pakistan Out Of Asia Cup 2023

Sep 15, 2023, 12:32 PM

Asia Cup 2023: This Was Not The Best Batting Order&#8230; &#8211; Shahid Afridi Slams Pakistan Team Management
Asia Cup 2023: This Was Not The Best Batting Order… – Shahid Afridi Slams Pakistan Team Management

Sep 15, 2023, 11:35 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Naseem Shah Doubtful For The Start Of ODI World Cup In India, Confirms Babar Azam
Asia Cup 2023: Naseem Shah Doubtful For The Start Of ODI World Cup In India, Confirms Babar Azam

Sep 15, 2023, 10:10 AM

Asia Cup 2023: He Still Does Not Have Even A Single ODI Fifty Against India &#8211; Aakash Chopra On Babar Azam&#8217;s Performance Against Arch-rivals
Asia Cup 2023: He Still Does Not Have Even A Single ODI Fifty Against India – Aakash Chopra On Babar Azam’s Performance Against Arch-rivals

Sep 12, 2023, 4:08 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links