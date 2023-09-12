Babar Azam Named The ICC Player Of The Month For August 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was named as the ICC Player of the Month for August 2023 on September 12, 2023. He beat out competition from teammate Shadab Khan and West Indies hard-hitter Nicholas Pooran.

The veteran Pakistani player had a standout month in Asia, dominating in the 50-over format. Babar suffered a rare setback by failing to score any runs in the opening ODI of a bilateral series in Sri Lanka against Afghanistan.

He swiftly recovered and showed his tenacity by hitting two consecutive fifties. The second ODI had a standout moment when Imam-Ul-Haq and the Pakistan skipper combined for a crucial 118 runs, paving the way for a thrilling last-over contest.

Babar contributed 53 runs in the run-chase, well-supported by Imam’s 91 runs as Pakistan won the match by one wicket. He followed it up with yet another crucial 60, aiding his team in reaching a commendable total of 268/8 in the final ODI.

Delighted To Be Named ICC Player Of The Month For August 2023: Babar Azam

Babar Azam is the no.1 ranked batter in ICC ODI players’ rankings and is currently leading Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023. He beat teammate Shadab Khan and West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran to win the ICC Player of the Month for August 2023.

“I am delighted to be named ICC Player of the Month for August 2023. The past month has been extraordinary for my team and I as we have put some terrific performances. With the Asia Cup coming to Pakistan after such a long time, it was great to play in front of the passionate and cricket-loving crowds of Multan and Lahore. That I scored my second ODI score of 150-plus in front of my own people in Multan doubled the joy.

I am looking forward to making the most of the form as we head into an exciting phase of cricket with the backend of the Asia Cup nearing and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup around the corner. My team and I are eager to bring joy and happiness to the millions of Pakistan fans,” Babar told ICC.