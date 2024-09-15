Babar Azam has been asked to learn from India legend Virat Kohli to improve his batting and cricket by Pakistan legend Younis Khan. Younis Khan stated that Babar Azam should focus on improving his performance and added that Pakistani players frequently talk more than they perform.

Babar has been going through the most challenging period of his career. He stood aside from his leadership positions after the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, he was reappointed as white-ball captain before the T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan were eliminated in the group stage of the T20 World Cup.

The 29-year-old batsman has also struggled to create an impression with his bat across forms. He failed to reach a half-century in Pakistan’s two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which ended in a dismal 0-2 defeat.

This dismal run of form has provoked considerable criticism from fans and former players, with many also questioning Babar’s captaincy.

Former Pakistan captain and famed middle-order batsman Younis Khan, who notably guided Pakistan to victory in the 2009 T20 World Cup, has now commented on Babar’s current slump.

Babar Azam should focus on his cricket: Younis Khan

According to Younis, Babar was appointed captain in 2019 because he was the team’s top hitter at the time, and he now needs to refocus on his skills. Younis feels Babar should focus exclusively on his cricket, avoiding distractions and external expectations, to rediscover his form.

“The only suggestion I have for Babar is that he should focus on his cricket. He should up his performance. Babar Azam was made the captain because he was the best player at the time. I was there when the decision was made that the team’s best player should be the captain,” Younis said during an event in Pakistan.

“If Babar and other top players deliver on the field, then results will be clear to everyone. I have observed that our players tend to talk more than they perform,” he added.

Younis Khan suggests Babar Azam should learn from Virat Kohli

Younis also advised Babar to take a leaf out of Virat Kohli’s book, emphasizing how the India star focused on recovering form after leaving leadership.

“He has achieved a lot at such a young age, but what he needs to know what he wants to achieve in the future. Captaincy is a small thing, performance is what matters. Look at Virat Kohli. He chose to step down from captaincy on his own terms, and now he’s breaking records worldwide. This shows that playing for the country should be the priority. If there’s any energy left, then play for yourself,” Younis added.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam is playing for the Stallions in the PCB Champions one-day Cup and scored 76 in the first match of his team.

