The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is knocking on the door, and depending champion, Pakistan will hope to earn the high-voltage form and rhythm from their experienced batter, Babar Azam. However, the PCB has yet to announce its squad for the prestigious event. In fact, they are the only team which is yet to reveal the lineup.

Pakistan will face New Zealand and South Africa in a tri-series a week before the beginning of the eight-team tournament. It’s expected that the board will announce the squad for both events in a few days. The biggest concern for them is the recent fitness status of their opening batter, Saim Ayub.

Ayub injured his leg during the second Test of the two-match series against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town. The board is waiting for the period of the opening batter to be recovered, which is unlikely to take place before the Champions Trophy 2025.

In recent days, several rumors have circulated about the potential 50-over squad of the Mohammad Rizwan-led side. One of the key questions is about the batting position of their best batter, Babar Azam. If Fakhar Zaman replaces Ayub in the squad, the question stands on his potential opening partner.

The discussion of promoting Babar Azam at the opening position has raised a few eyebrows. In 120 innings of the format, the right-handed batter has grabbed 5957 runs at an average of 56.73 and a strike rate of 88.23, shouldering on 19 centuries and 34 half-centuries at the best score of 125.

Pakistan selectors question Babar Azam’s opening position in Champions Trophy 2025

Last year, the right-handed batter cracked 228 runs in six innings at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 80, with the help of two half-centuries at the best score of 73. In 2023, the 30-year-old had an excellent time in the format with 1065 runs in 24 innings at an average of 46.30 and a strike rate of 84.66, shouldering on two centuries and ten half-centuries at the best score of 151.

During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Babar Azam managed 320 runs in nine innings at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 82.90 with the help of four half-centuries at the best score of 74. The batter was in good form during the away ODI series against South Africa.

Babar Azam has batted only twice in the opening position of the 50-over format to collect 26 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 72.22. At number three, the batter enjoyed the most with the help of 5416 runs at an average of 60.18 and a strike rate of 88.35 with the best score of 158.

The Lahore-born spent time at number four in 13 innings at an average of 34.85 to collect 453 runs at a strike rate of 86.45 at the best score of 83. It has been reported that the selectors have been against the opening position of Babar in the 50-over format.

The recommendation is to keep the veteran at his favorite place of number three, where he could use his skill set in the best possible way. The openers also should work in their known territory using prior experience. Imam-ul-Haq’s name has been discussed for the potential inclusion on the side.

In a recent development, the power-hitter Usman Khan has been training with Abdul Razzaq to improve his power game. He could be a consistent selection in the squad, while Khusdil Shah could strengthen their middle order for the mega event.