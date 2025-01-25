The former Pakistan batter, Basit Ali, has blamed the former captain, Babar Azam, for the shocking and early Test retirement of their veteran and the current selector, Azhar Ali, who featured in 97 Test matches to end his international career in December 2022 during the home series against England.

Basit reckoned that Azhar was very keen on completing the landmark of 100 Tests for Pakistan, but his road was cut short by forcing him to draw the curtains down on his career. He added that the former chairman of the PCB, Ehsan Mani, was not in favor of selecting the top-order batter and that Babar decided to take the chairman’s side.

Azhar finished as the fifth leading run-getter in the longest format with the help of 7142 runs in 180 innings at an average of 42.26 and a strike rate of 41.93, with the help of 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 302 runs.

“Azhar Ali wanted to play 100 Test matches, but the then PCB chairman didn’t let him. Babar Azam was the captain at that time. Babar also didn’t support Azhar Ali in that decision. He took retirement because of that.” Basit Ali expressed this in the video shared on his YouTube channel.

Basit Ali slams Pakistan’s decision to open with Babar Azam in Champions Trophy 2025

The 39-year-old now is a member of the selection committee for the men’s side of Pakistan. He joined the panel alongside the former umpire of the country Aleem Dar, last October. Apart from being the national selector, the veteran has also served as the head of the youth development of the PCB.

Recent reports have suggested that Babar Azam could open the batting for Pakistan in the upcoming tri-series at home against New Zealand and South Africa before the start of the home Champions Trophy 2025. The right-handed batter has enjoyed a great time at number three in the 50-over format but could be expected to get promotion in the opening position.

The move has been considered after their young sensational opening batter, Saim Ayub, injured himself during the second Test of the two-match series against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town and had surgery and looks to be out of the event.

Basit Ali opined that it would be a blunder if the former captain of Pakistan got promoted to the opening position. He urged the team management not to sacrifice their best player.

“Please don’t make Babar Azam a sacrificial goat. Everyone knows that there will be two new balls, and New Zealand has bowlers who bowl over 145 kph. Pakistan’s very first match is against New Zealand. God forbid, if Babar gets out there, then everyone’s breath will stop and the crowd in the stadium will be stunned.” The ex-Pakistan batter is addressed in the video.

The Karachi-born highlighted that it would be important to have a specialist opener in the squad, especially for an ICC event, rather than asking others to get promoted and get away from their comfort zone.

“God forbid if Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman don’t score runs, who is going to open? Always go for specialists in big events. You will have to keep an opener otherwise, it will be an injustice to Pakistan.” Ali concluded.

Despite being the hosts of the competition, Pakistan is yet to announce their squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, where they will face the Kiwis in the event opener before making a trip to Dubai for the mouth-watering clash against India. Their last group game is against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Stadium.