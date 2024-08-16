Babar Azam’s batting position was a matter of discussion as Pakistan prepares for the two-Test series against Bangladesh at home.

The two-match Test series begins on August 21 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The two Tests against Bangladesh will be Jason Gillespie’s first assignment as Pakistan’s Test coach. The second Test of the two-match series is scheduled for August 30 to September 3 in Karachi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board declared on Wednesday that spectators will not be permitted to attend the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh owing to ongoing repairs at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Apart from opening, Babar has played at number three in limited-overs cricket. However, the tendency began to shift in red-ball cricket during Pakistan’s tour of Australia last year.

Babar Azam’s batting position finalized

In 2022, during Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka, Babar Azam batted third. Later in the year, Babar batted third in the second Test against England. However, Babar has been moved to the number four position in Pakistan’s batting lineup.

And now as per Geo News report, Babar Azam, perhaps the best batter in the entire Pakistan lineup, is set to play at the number four spot in their upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan pace bowling lineup revealed for Bangladesh Test series

According to Geo News, Abdullah Shafiq’s place as opener is “not under threat,” and skipper Shan Masood will bat third. According to sources, batter Muhammad Huraira is a strong candidate to make his debut for Pakistan against Bangladesh.

While discussing Pakistan’s bowling lineup, sources stated that the pitch will be ideal for bowlers. As a result, Pakistan will select three fast bowlers and a spinner.

“Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and the third fast bowler will be Mir Hamza,” the sources told Geo News.

Pakistan squad of Test series: Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh squad for Test series: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.

