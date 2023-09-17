BAN vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson To Lead New Zealand In ODI Series Against Bangladesh In The Absence Of Senior Players

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will lead the Blackcaps in the three-ODI series in Bangladesh in place of regular captain Kane Williamson and stand-in skipper Tom Latham, who will be rested ahead of the all-important ODI World Cup in India.

Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner will be rested for the series to give them a much-needed break before the mega event in India. Tim Southee, who will be rushing to regain full fitness before the World Cup after breaking a bone in his right thumb, will also not be available for New Zealand.

New Zealand players Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, and Kyle Jamieson, will be part of the New Zealand team for the Bangladesh series in an effort to acclimate to the subcontinent’s conditions to prepare for the major event in India.

Gary Stead won’t be coaching New Zealand for the Bangladesh series instead batting coach Luke Ronchi will be in charge of the three-match tour. Alongside him on the support staff are Ian Bell, who served as the batting coach during the ODI series against England, and Shane Jurgensen, who serves as the bowling coach and will continue their duties in the Bangladesh series.

Rachin Ravindra is an exciting talent from the country and is the key contributor for the Black Caps in the white ball format in given chances and would look to take up the role of the spinning all-rounder in the team and Kyle Jamieson will look to prove his worth for the team after returning from the injury, as can be handy with both bat and ball in the Indian conditions.

New Zealand will compete for their first ODI World Cup victory in India. The Kiwis have consistently performed well in ICC white ball tournaments, making it to the finals of the ODI World Cup in 2015 and 2019 and the T20 World Cup in 2021, and will look to put up a fine show in the mega event in 2023.

New Zealand squad for Bangladesh: Lockie Ferguson (c), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft*, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young