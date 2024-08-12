The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced their squad for the upcoming two-match Test series in Pakistan as their former captain of the red-ball format, Mushfiqur Rahim makes a return to the side after missing the two-match series against Sri Lanka towards the start of this year.

The wicket-keeper batter was out of those games due to his thumb injury. In contrast, their premier fast bowler, Taskin Ahmed, who took a break from the longest format to heal his shoulder injury, has also returned to the squad but only for the second Test in Karachi, after he will be part of the four-day game for Bangladesh A on August 20.

Six of the 16 players of the squad have arrived in Lahore as a part of the A-side, which included the likes of Rahim and another former captain of the side, Mominul Haque, as both of them are set to feature in the first four-day game in Islamabad from August 13.

Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh gets extra days to train

The senior member of the side, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who made himself available for the two games, has also marked his comeback in the series. He is no longer a member of the parliament after the Awami-league-led side government fell on August 05 due to the current disturbing situation in the country.

The chief selector of the Bangladesh side, Gazi Ashraf, has been delighted with the inclusion of two of their experienced Test players Rahim and Shakib which will allow the team to have balance.

“The emphasis was on picking our best players for this version. This is a well-balanced squad. Mushfiqur, Mominul, and Shakib have played 216 matches combined, and there is no substitute for that kind of experience.” Ashraf remarked in the presser.

He also praised both spinners, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, for being the leader of the spin department for a long time.

“Taijul and Miraz have been leading the spin department for a long time and have over 350 wickets between them. We also expect Shanto, Litton, and the other batsmen to step up because to be competitive against Pakistan, we will need a team effort.” Gazi elaborated.

In 88 Tests for the national side, Rahim is the leading run-getter in the format with 5676 runs at an average of 38.09, celebrating 27 half-centuries and ten centuries. At the same time, Shakib is Bangladesh’s third highest run-getter of the format, with 4505 runs in 67 games, at an average of 38.33, celebrating 31 fifties and five centuries.

Taijul is five wickets away from being the second bowler of the country to pick 200 wickets in the format, while Mehidy is the country’s third-highest wicket-taker with 164 Test scalps in 43 games, at an average of 33.58.

Taskin Ahmed, who played his last game of the format in January against New Zealand, was part of the T20 World Cup and later in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

“We have selected five pacers mindful of the fact that Taskin Ahmed will only play the second Test. He hasn’t bowled in a Test since June last year, and we have decided to include him in the A-Team for the second four-dayer against Pakistan A to get him into the rhythm for longer version matches.” The national chief selector shaded light.

The first Test of the series begins on August 21 in Rawalpindi, while the second and final game will be played in Karachi from August 30.

Bangladesh Test Squad vs Pakistan

Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed