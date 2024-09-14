The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official has expressed that after the end of the T20I series in India, they are expecting to host South Africa for a two-match Test series at home, both of which games are part of the ongoing third cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

South Africa, who stands in seventh position with a couple of wins and three defeats in six games so far in the points table, will aim to win the red-ball series against Bangladesh, their last away trip of the event, after which they will host Pakistan and Sri Lanka at home in the summer.

However, there are doubts about the two Tests going ahead in Bangladesh due to the disturbing political situation in that country. Still, the board members and the officials are hopeful that the series will start as per the schedule.

South Africa awaits security reports before confirming Bangladesh trip

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is expected to be involved in a meeting with the cricketers association before making a final decision on the forthcoming visit. Even though, it has been known that no such security concerns have been raised regarding the tour, which is going to be vital for the series to go ahead.

The additional factor that is expected to work for the hosts is that South Africa’s government hasn’t issued any travel advice against visiting Bangladesh, whose board has already issued a draft schedule for the game. According to that, the tourists will arrive in Bangladesh on October 16.

The first of the two red-ball games will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from October 21 while the second and final game will commence on October 29 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, as the Temba Bavuma-led side will depart on November 03.

“We are hopeful that the tour will commence as per schedule and we will officially announce it in the coming days.” The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official remarked on Cricbuzz.

The last time, the Proteas made a tour to the country of Najmul Hossain Shanto, the year was 2015, when both the game in Mirpur and Chattogram ended in a draw. Meanwhile, in 14 clashes between the two sides, South Africa is ahead with a 12-0 margin over this opponents, who may look to register their first red-ball win over the Rainbow Nation, just like they did in Pakistan recently.

With those two wins at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh has found themselves in the fourth position of the WTC points table with three wins and three losses each, while they have two away red-ball series in India and later in the Caribbean in the winter, besides hosting the series against South Africa for a short period in between those.

The condition of the country hasn’t been great of late, as they have already lost the hosting of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which after days’ of review, has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates, as the games will be played in Dubai and Sharjah, while the New Zealand A team’s tour to Bangladesh has also been reschedule.

No such news of playing those two games in the UAE has been discussed so far, as, besides the two grounds being busy for the World Cup, Abu Dhabi will be hosting the ODI series between Afghanistan and South Africa.