The premier white-ball all-rounder for India, Hardik Pandya, has decided to spend some time in the T20 mode during the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 for the Baroda side, under the captaincy of his brother Krunal, the left-arm spin all-rounder, as the tournament starts next week.

Hardik Pandya has been part of the 18-member squad of the event, having returned from South Africa after the four-match T20I series, where he struggled badly with both the bat and ball in hand. During the second game of the contest, he had the chance to get the team to a decent score in the first innings, but he stretched it too later and failed to provide vital aggression at the end.

“Indian international star Hardik Pandya will join his brother and captain Krunal Pandya for Baroda.” The cricket association of the domestic team has expressed this in a recent press release.

The all-rounder won’t have the headache of impressing the members of his franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians, after he was retained by the team before the meg auction of the tournament on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The appearance of the all-rounder has come on the back of the policy from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) where they have made it mandatory to appear in the domestic competition of the country. He will look to contribute with both bat and ball in hand and help them get a rare title.

Hardik Pandya to work on his skills in SMAT 2024 playing for Baroda

The 31-year-old has clubbed 4993 runs in 275 T20I games at an average of just under 30 and a strike rate of 140, with the help of 18 half-centuries at the best score of 91. Even with the bat in hand, the right-arm pacer has picked up 179 scalps at an average of 28.58 and a strike rate of 20.6 with the help of three four-wicket hauls.

In the four T20Is against the Proteas, Hardik Pandya smashed 59 runs in three innings, besides picking up just two wickets, as Inia earned the series by a 3-1 margin.

“On behalf of the BCA President and Apex Committee Members, we warmly welcome your (Hardik Pandya) return to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.” The official statement revealed.

His brother Krunal has featured in 198 T20 games with the help of over 2700 runs at an average of 24.40 and a strike rate of 131.56 thanks to eight half-centuries and a best score of 86.

With the ball in hand, he has picked up 137 wickets at an average of 31.18 and a strike rate of 7.25, shouldering on two four-wicket hauls in the bag. The 20-over event for him came during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where he made 133 runs for the Lucknow Super Giants at a strike rate of 126.66 and collected six wickets at an average of 42.50.

Vishnu Solanki has also been part of the squad. The right-handed batter has smacked 1245 runs in 62 T20s at an average of 30.36 and a strike rate of over 124 with the help of six half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 71 runs.

Jyotsnil Singh has been part of 11 Tests where he has bashed 253 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 126.49 with no fifty in his name. The opening game for Baroda is against Gujarat at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on November 23.

Baroda Squad For SMAT 2024

Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (v-c), Hardik Pandya, Jyotsnil Singh, Shashwat Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Bhanu Pania, Mitesh Patel (wk), Bhargav Bhatt, Mahesh Pithiya, Raj Limbani, Soyed Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Akash Singh, Atit Seth, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Ninad Rathwa, Chintal Gandhi