The former middle-order batter for Pakistan, Basit Ali, has slammed the Indian head coach, Gautam Gambhir, for the tourists’ struggle in the ongoing five-match series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 down under, where they reached the final red-ball game at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) with 2-1 behind.

India let the 1-0 advantage slip after they won the 295-run victory during their opening game at the Optus Stadium in Perth. They were blown away for a ten-wicket defeat during the day-night pink-ball affair in Adelaide before another loss by 184 runs on the final day of the MCG Test. In between these, they drew the third fixture at the Gabba in Brisbane.

“Gautam Gambhir ko tactics aati, coaching ki. No doubt he guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title (in 2024), but T20s don’t need much coaching. In Test matches, even the coach is tested– what is the coach, understanding and planning, while sitting on the sidelines?” Basi Ali spoke in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

“The only conversation we have, in the team is how to win the next Test match, as we all know how important this Test is.” Basit Ali highlighted this during the interaction.

The former batter of the Pakistan side felt that the former opening batter of India missed an opportunity to have mind games with Australia and launched an offensive a day before the final game.

“The press conference he has held, saying that the dressing room talks should not come out and honesty is the best (policy), then he should show those things.” The Karachi-born addressed this during the discussion.

Basit Ali questions Gautam Gambhir’s ability to handle the Indian players

Basit Ali also highlighted that Gambhir should have announced the playing eleven and the captain of the side on the eve of the game, just like how Australia sorted themselves in every Test match.

“He should have straight away announced the playing eleven for the match. He told me about Akash Deep missing, with a back issue. Then why not announce the team and counter-attack!” The former middle-order batter noted.

The batting of the India side failed since the second innings of the Perth Test when the opening stand of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on a 161-run stand before Virat Kohli extended a great job with his unbeaten century, 30th in the longest format of the game. Jasprit Bumrah has been delivering since the first game with 30 scalps in the series, but the entire weight of the side is on his shoulders.

At the pre-match presser, head coach Gambhir didn’t confirm the place of captain Rohit Sharma in the side and felt that they would decide the side having seen the track on the morning of the game.

Basit Ali pointed out how could only Gambhir and Bumrah have a different conversation with the rest of the team warming on the other side.

“Today, a video came out where Gambhir and Bumrah are alone talking, while the rest of the team is warming up. Is that a good sign? Even if they are not talking cricket, every player must be wondering (what are they talking about). If he had to talk, then he should have done it inside the dressing room.” Basit Ali shed light.

“Who is the designated captain, Rohit Sharma, right? So isn’t Gambhir at fault here? It’s a big mistake.” The former Pakistan batter concluded.

A defeat in the SCG Test will see India losing the BGT after more than a decade, and they will also miss their chance to qualify for the World Test Championship final for the very first time.