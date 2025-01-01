The former T20 World Cup winning member of the side from the 2007 World Cup, Robin Uthappa, has got interim protection and a stayed order against an arrest warrant from a Karnataka High Court Vacation Bench presided by Justice Suraj Govindaraj on Tuesday (December 31, 2024).

The arrest warrant had been issued against Robin Uthappa, the former wicket-keeper batter of India, in connection with the alleged fraud case related to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) deposits. The warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II, Shadakashara Gopala Reddy, and the recovery officer, K R Puram, stated that the INR 23,36, 602 is to be recovered from the batter, the defaulter.

The Karnataka-born is the director of Centauries Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd, Indiranagar. The veteran had taken to social media to break the silence on the matter earlier this month.

“In light of recent news of the PF case against me, I would like to provide some clarification with regards to my involvement with Strawberry Lencería Pvt. Ltd., Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd., and Berryz Fashion House.” Robin Uthappa expressed in a statement on the social media platform.

“In 2018-19, I was appointed as a director in these companies due to my financial contributions to them in the form of loans. However, I did not have an active executive role, nor was I involved in the day-to-day operations of the businesses.” The Kerala-batter addressed.

Robin Uthappa granted interim protection in an arrest warrant against EPF fraud

Robin Uthappa was given a time period till December 27 to pay the dues of nearly INR 24 or face arrest. He was accused of deducting provident funds from the salaries of his employees but hasn’t deposited the funds into the accounts of the employees.

The 39-year-old was quick to highlight that he had no active role in the process and wasn’t even connected to the daily operations of the business. Having been part of the multiple commitments to the cricket-related responsibilities, he wasn’t able to take time to offer in those daily operations of the structure.

“Given my demanding schedule as a professional cricketer, TV presenter, and commentator, neither did I have the time nor expertise to participate in their operations. I do not play an executive role in any other companies I have lent to date.” Robin Uthappa wrote in a post that he shared across his social media accounts.

“Regrettably, these companies failed to repay the funds I lent them, leading me to initiate legal proceedings, which are currently sub judice. I also resigned from my directorships several years ago.” The right-handed batter shed light.

The senior officer of the Pulakesh Nagar Police Station stated that because of the dues, the office is unable to settle the provident fund accounts of the poor workers, which is why the veteran was requested to execute the enclosed arrest warrant through the Thana in charge under whose jurisdiction the batter resides.

“When the Provident Fund authorities issued notices demanding payment of dues, my legal team responded, highlighting that I had no role in these companies and provided documentation from the companies themselves confirming my lack of involvement.” The former Chennai Super Kings batter from the Indian Premier League (IPL) informed.

“Despite this, the Provident Fund authorities have continued with proceedings, and my legal advisors will take the necessary steps to resolve this matter in the coming days. I would also like to urge the media to kindly present complete facts and to verify the authenticity of the information being shared.” Robin Uthappa concluded.