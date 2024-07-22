The former Pakistan player Basit Ali has lambasted Indian pacer Mohammad Shami for his ‘cartoon’ remark towards the former captain of the Green Brigade- Inzamam Ul Haq, who accused the players of the Indian team for ball tempering with reverse swing allegations during the recently concluded Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The beginning of the incident was when the former Pakistan players stated that the ICC was helping the Indian bowlers during the 2023 ODI World Cup, by putting a chip in the ball they were using to extract more swing and seam to make it tough for the batters to face and score runs against them.

Later, Inzamam-Ul-Haq asked the authorities and the umpires to keep an eye on the ball when India was playing their games in the 20-over ICC event and felt that they were doing something to display reverse swing in the contest.

‘Apne behuda zabaan…’- Basit Ali slams Mohammad Shami

Inzamam questioned the period of reverse swing by Arshdeep Singh during the Super Eight clash in St Lucia against Australia, where he felt that the ball was prepared in a manner to get an early reverse in the innings.

Also Read: Mohammad Shami Doesn’t Spare Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri Looking Back At 2019 World Cup

‘Arshdeep Singh, when he was bowling the 15th over, the ball was reversing. Is it too early (for the ball to reverse) with the new ball? This means the ball was ready for reverse swing by the 12th or the 13th over. Umpires should keep their eyes open (to spot) these things.’ Inzamam Ul Haq told the news channel during the T20 World Cup 2024.

‘If it was Pakistani bowlers, this would have been a big issue. We know reverse swing very well and if Arshdeep can come in the 15th over and start reversing the ball, it means some serious work had been done before.’ The veteran remarked.

Mohammad Shami wasn’t satisfied with the comment and drilled the former Pakistan captain for these words. Now, Basit Ali, the former cricketer of the ‘men in green’ was hurt by the choice of words of the Indian pacer.

‘When Shami talks about Inzi bhai and calls him a cartoon, that’s not right. Inzamam has led this country and captained it. Shami, your choice of words isn’t good. We praise your bowling, but you should have chosen your words better. You didn’t pick your words well, and that hurt me.’ Ali stated on his YouTube channel.

The 53-year-old also advised Mohammad Shami to show some respect to Inzamam, who is his senior player too.

‘If you think Inzi bhai said something wrong, say it nicely. Don’t call him a cartoon and all that. Have some respect. He’s a senior. You should respect your seniors.’ The former middle-order batter narrated. ‘If you don’t, cricket will make you cry 300 days out of 365 and only make you happy for 65 days. So, please don’t do this, it’s a personal request.’

Also Read: Mohammad Shami Reveals MS Dhoni’s Shocking Opinion On Retirement

While criticizing the Uttar Pradesh-born pacer, Basit referred to the former’s comments as ‘behuda’ and asked him to be a little more careful with his choice of words.

‘Be a bit more careful, you can’t just say anything anywhere. Whatever question is asked, you (Mohammad Shami) keep giving ‘behuda’ (indecent) answers. I’m using the right word, ‘behuda (indecent).’ The Karachi-born concluded. ‘Aapne behuda zabaan use kiya hai (You have used the indecent language). Your elders probably never taught you this.’

The controversy could get fired up more during the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy, when both these teams will face each other again in the ODI format.