The former middle-order batter of the Pakistan side, Basit Ali, has lauded the dominance of India in the shortest format of the game as they started the opening game of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh with a seven-wicket victory at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Winning the toss, Suryakumar Yadav decided to field first on a new surface, expecting the ball to ask questions to the visiting batters, who looked under real pressure from the start of the encounter. The premier pacer of India, Arshdeep Singh, sent back both the openers before Mayank Yadav caught the attention with his breathtaking spell of 1/21 in four overs, including a maiden.

The start for India in the chase was incredible as they gained 25 runs in the first two overs, as both Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma kept on smashing the ball all around the park. The captain also nailed some quickfire runs after the powerplay before Hardik Pandya showed his aura and class to carry the Blue Brigade over the line with a seven-wicket victory.

“India can also play any other kids who are lef t”- Basit Ali

The veteran batter of the Green Brigade, Basit Ali, has expressed that the visiting Bangladesh side is no match in comparison with the Indian team. He also suggested that the Blue Brigade could even think of affording to play new kids in the third game of the series if they seal the series by then.

“The truth is that there Bangladesh is no match for India. In fact, after winning the second match, India can also play any other kids who are left.” The former batter expressed in a video published on his YouTube channel.

Having played the two Tests in successive weeks, the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah had been given a much-needed break from the shortest format, before they returned to the action for the upcoming three-match red-ball series against New Zealand. This selection led to the debuts of Nitish Kumar Reddy and speedster Mayank Yadav in the series opener.

Basit also questioned the intent of the Bangladesh side, who is coming off on the back of their historic Test series victory in Pakistan with a 2-0 margin. Even though the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side had a dream run in Pakistan, they have gone through the red-ball and 20-over series without a fight during this India trip.

“Is this the same Bangladesh that whitewashed Pakistan? You saw what happened in the Test series. They lost the first Test and then lost the second within two days. Even the rain couldn’t save them. And then they were outclassed in the first T20I as well.” He remarked during the same interaction.

The veteran also stated that even an IPL XI would be better to counter the Tigers. The likes of Ravi Bishnoi, who was supposed to be the main spinner for the Blue Brigade, weren’t considered for selection in the game, while Harshit Rana is yet to get his debut cap.

“This is not the Indian team, it’s IPL XI. The likes of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, and Rishabh Pant were not there. Even Shreyas Iyer, who isn’t a regular in India’s T20I team, isn’t part of this squad. Ravi Bishnoi also didn’t play this match.” Basit Ali concluded.

India and Bangladesh now meet for the second game of the series on October 09 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.