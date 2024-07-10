The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) has announced the former India opener, Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach of the senior men’s side of Indian cricket, with the tenure of the former position holder Rahul Dravid ending at the end of the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024.

The BCCI has reported about the cricket advisory committee, consisting of Mr. Ashok Malhotra, Mr. Jatin Paranjpe, and Ms. Sulakshana Naik recommending the name of Gautam Gambhir for the role, as he will take charge of the side from the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, which starts on July 27, 2024.

The board has also expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards Dravid for his outstanding services and contribution to Indian cricket, as they became champions of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ending a 11-year-long drought, besides finishing up as the runners-up of the 2023 ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship Final (WTC) in the same year.

‘It’s an absolute honor to serve my tri-color, my people, my country’- Gautam Gambhir

A few names were coming up during the interview process for the role. Along with the Delhi-born, the former India women head coach WV Raman was also supposed to be in the line for the role, but in the end, the board has decided to go with someone, who has shown his excellent skills in understanding the value of the moment and big matches, with his fearless approach.

The left-handed had a couple of crucial performances- including his match-winning knock in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup, or his 97-run golden knock during the 2011 ODI World Cup final. He has also mentored the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third victory during the last Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The BCCI president Roger Binny has praised the veteran for his experience, dedication, and vision for the game which always make him the ideal candidate for the position.

‘Team India now embarks on a journey under a new coach – Mr. Gautam Gambhir. His appointment as Head Coach marks a new chapter for Indian cricket.’ The former India player Roger Binny expressed to the appointment. ‘His experience, dedication, and vision for the game make him the ideal candidate to guide our team forward. We are confident that under his leadership, Team India will continue to excel and make the nation proud.’

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah has also addressed Gautam Gambhir as ‘a fierce competitor and a brilliant strategist’, as he believes that the latter would also bring leadership skills to the head coach role.

‘Gambhir has been a fierce competitor and a brilliant strategist. We believe he will bring the same tenacity and leadership to his role as Head Coach.’ Shah remarked. ‘His transition to the role of Head Coach is a natural progression, and I believe he will bring out the best in our players.’

Gautam Gambhir himself has called it an absolute honor to get the opportunity to serve the tri-color, his people, and his country, besides congratulating the former head-coach Rahul Dravid and his team of support staff for their extra-ordinary run with the team.

‘It is an absolute honor to serve my tri-color, my people, my country. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Rahul Dravid and his team of support staff for their exemplary run with the team.’ The former India batter reflected on. ‘I am honored and excited to take on the role of Head Coach for Team India.’

Under Gambhir, India’s first huge challenge will be the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to take place in Pakistan, starting in the middle of next February.