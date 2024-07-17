The BCCI meeting involving new India head coach Gautam Gambhir to discuss and announce the Men in Blue squad for the Sri Lanka tour has been postponed.

Three ODIs and as many T20Is are planned between Team India and Sri Lanka. Later this month, the tour is scheduled to commence. On July 22, the Indian squad will depart for Sri Lanka. On July 27, the T20I series will begin.

Pallekele is the venue for all of the scheduled games. Conversely, the ODIs will start on August 2. It is planned that the three-match ODI series will take held in Colombo.

There was an introductory meeting with newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, members of the selection committee, and BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday, even though the selection meeting was canceled. According to Cricbuzz, BCCI boss Shah called the meeting.

The over-an-hour-long meeting took place virtually. Gambhir gave the selectors feedback on the kinds of players he desired on the team at the discussion. Although recent rumors suggested that the captain would be rested for the series, the article also mentioned that Rohit Sharma might be available for the ODI series.

Rohit may decide to play in the series since India only has a few more ODIs left before the Champions Trophy is held the following year. Should the seasoned batsman choose not to play, KL Rahul will probably captain the squad in Sri Lanka.

The planned date of the meeting was Wednesday, July 17. It has, however, been put off for the time being. Amol Karhadkar of The Hindu reports that a new date of Thursday is probably for this meeting. On the same day, the BCCI is anticipated to reveal the squads.

Who will lead India’s Twenty20 international team once Rohit Sharma steps down following the team’s victory in the Twenty20 World Cup in 2024 is one of the main topics of discussion. Notably, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are tied for the role of captaining India’s next Twenty20 team.

According to several rumors, Suryakumar Yadav is expected to beat Hardik Pandya for the position of India T20I captain, taking Rohit Sharma’s place. Gambhir and the selectors are said to have been heavily influenced to choose Suryakumar over Hardik Pandya due to the latter’s availability and fitness concerns.

