Hardik Pandya remains in the race for India’s T20I captaincy but with a caveat. After Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach of the Indian team on July 9, reports have emerged that Suryakumar Yadav has pipped Hardik to become the next India T20I captain.

It is said that on Tuesday, Gambhir and the selection committee spoke with Suryakumar and Hardik, outlining the need for a reliable long-term solution. Despite being Team India’s vice-captain and the obvious replacement for Rohit, Hardik’s injury problems have the coach and selectors concerned.

The management wants stability going forward and this is one area where they don’t have much confidence in Hardik.

“Hardik was the natural successor of Rohit Sharma since he has been the vice-captain. But the selection committee and Gambhir are leaning towards Surya. The argument is the uncertainty over Hardik’s availability in every series that India plays. They want a stable captain going forward with the T20 World Cup in 2026,” a BCCI source told Times of India.

Hardik Pandya was India’s vice-captain in the T20 World Cup 2024 under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

Hardik Pandya still in race for India’s captaincy, however, with this caveat

Hardik Pandya had captained India in 2022-23 as Rohit Sharma focused on ODI due to ICC World Cup 2023 preparations. Pandya led India at home against Sri Lanka, and New Zealand and also against New Zealand in New Zealand. He also captained India in West Indies, ODIs, and at home.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav captained India at home against Australia last year, earning a 4-1 series win and leading India in South Africa in a 1-1 series draw.

However, Hardik’s ordeal is far from over. According to the report, it is Hardik’s responsibility to reassure selectors and coach Gambhir of his reliable availability. He may still be able to hold the T20I captaincy if he succeeds in doing that.

“The coach and selectors spoke to both players on Tuesday evening. The scenario had to be made clear. It will be up to Hardik to reassure the management about his availability. A final call will be taken in the selection meeting soon,” the source explained.

Another significant choice regarding India’s ODI captain for the Sri Lanka series needs to be made by the selectors. Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma are unavailable, therefore KL Rahul’s name is supposedly leading the pack.

However, Shubman Gill might be given the captaincy for the series by Agarkar, Gambhir, and other players. Gill provides a more long-term solution, but Rahul has more experience leading.

