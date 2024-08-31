With the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), along with the ‘impact player rule’ and the number of retentions and RTM players, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking for another significant playing condition from the last season, which is the second bouncer clause.

The board remains undecided on whether to continue with both of these rules or make some changes there. However, there have been indications of reviewing those rules, which are specifically meant for the men’s T20 state competition and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

After going through domestic cricket, the second-bouncer rule was used in the IPL, while in international cricket, still only one bouncer is allowed in the game, which makes it tough for the batters to adjust. Even though the rule was welcomed by the cricketing fraternity in the country, especially in the IPL, it has been known that a review is underway.

“We understand that Impact Player and two bouncer rules are the key points and, no decision has been taken.” An official of the state unit expressed. The decision on whether to include these rules in the SMAT will impact their situation in the IPL.

Different thoughts grow as BCCI mulls over IPL rules

The BCCI has yet to share the playing conditions for the SMAT despite stating that they would be communicated soon. It has been weeks since they released the rules, guidelines, and playing conditions for the upcoming events, while the states are still not sure about the two rules.

“In relation to the Domestic Season 2024 – 25, we are sharing the following documents for your kind perusal. 1. Guidelines to the Host Associations and Participating Teams; 2. Playing Conditions; Men’s Multi-Day; Men’s One Day; Women’s Multi-Day; Women’s One Day; Women’s T20; Women’s U-15.” The BCCI stated in its August 05 communique to the state units.

The main issue in the IPL was with the impact player rule, with several veteran players- such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli questioning if the move has decreased the work of the all-rounders of the side, while a few others, like Ravichandran Ashwin and Zaheer Khan, have been in favor of the rule.

The former left-arm pacer of the Indian team felt that it had given so many chances to the uncapped Indian talents, which is a plus point during the IPL, despite it carrying a debate.

“There has been a debate around the impact of sub-rule. I’m going on record to say that I’m all for it. It has given opportunities to a lot of uncapped Indian talents. It is something you will see in the mega auction when teams will be looking at them.” Khan said recently in Kolkata during the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) event.

“As far as all-rounders are concerned, right now, there is no space for a half-all-rounder because of the impact sub (rule). But if you are a genuine all-rounder, (then) no one can stop you. There is always going to be a value addition with the ability with bat and ball.” The new LSG mentor revealed.

The BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, who has become the new chairman of the ICC, was asked whether they want to change the rule in the IPL, to which he promised to take a call and communicate in the future. The rule of the number of retentions and RTMs is expected to be shared in the first week of September.