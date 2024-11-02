A 32-year-old has been arrested after the burglary at the house of the England Test captain, Ben Stokes, during the latter’s recent trip to Pakistan for three red-ball clashes. The incident took place on October 17 at the Castle Eden house of the veteran in the North East, with his wife Claire and two children, Layton and Libby, present in the house.

Ben Stokes expressed that the family wasn’t harmed physically, but the trauma has made an impact on the emotional and mental state. He has requested the number of irreplaceable items after a masked gang broke into his home while he was staying in Pakistan for the recent Test series. The all-rounder was involved in the second Test in Multan before returning home at the end of the series, which they lost with a 2-1 margin.

The items include jewelry, a designer bag, and the medal that was awarded to the England captain for his OBE, received in 2020 for his services to the game after the golden 2019 summer in which he was a huge part of their ODI World Cup success, starring in the final, before putting a miraculous performance to help the Headingley Test in the Ashes.

“By far, the worst thing about this crime is that it was carried out whilst my wife and two young children were in the house.” Ben Stokes expressed in a statement on the missing items.

“Thankfully, none of my family came to any physical harm. Understandably, however, the experience has had an impact on their emotional and mental state. All we can think about is how much worse this situation could have been.” The Durham-born remarked.

Ben Stokes requests to find his ‘vital’ awards and items

The 33-year-old has given the photographs on the social media platforms of the stolen items and hopes to find the responsible for the incident.

“I am releasing photographs of some of the stolen items – which I hope may be easily identified – in the hope that we can find the people who are responsible for this. Although we have lost cherished possessions, to be clear, my sole motivation in sharing these photographs is not the recovery of material items. It is to catch the people who did this.” Ben Stokes stated during the post.

England had a great start in the series when they won the opening encounter against the Shan Masood-led side, having put on more than 800 runs in the lone innings of their batting department. But once the home side decided to put the spin-friendly tracks for the last two games in Multan and Rawalpindi, the batting line-up of the visiting side crumbled like a pack of cards.

“Both now and whilst I was away in Pakistan, their support for my family has been outstanding. They continue to work incredibly hard, in trying to find these people.” The all-rounder mentioned.

Ben Stokes had a very difficult time with the bat during their trip to Pakistan as he hardly had any answer against the bowling of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali. The next Test series for England will be the upcoming three-match red-ball series in New Zealand.

They will have a bumper home season with the five-match Test series against India before they make their trip to Australia for the upcoming five-match Test series of the Ashes 2025/26. All of these games will decide the success of the Test team of England.